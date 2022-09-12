Read full article on original website
‘We prepared for the hills and heat’: Hawkettes place 4th at Engel Classic
The Ankeny cross country teams used different strategies on Thursday in the Rich Engel Classic at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls. The 12th-ranked Hawkettes entered their usual varsity lineup and placed fourth in the 18-team field. They finished with 99 points. “We ran well,” said Ankeny girls’ coach Eric Klingensmith....
KOHL-BLOODED: Near-perfect QB fires 4 TD passes, leads Hawks past No. 1 SEP
On paper, the Ankeny football team was expected to have an explosive offense in 2022. After being held to 17.7 points per game in the first three weeks of the season, the fourth-ranked Hawks finally unleashed their lethal attack on Friday. Quarterback JJ Kohl completed 21-of-23 passes for 261 yards...
Jaguars shoot a 333 at River Valley, finish 3-5 in CIML Conference duals
Wednesday was a forgettable day for the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team. The 11th-ranked Jaguars shot their worst score of the season–a 333–in a triangular meet at River Valley Golf Course in Adel. No. 3 Johnston and No. 4 Waukee each shot a 308, but the Dragons won the meet on a tiebreaker.
Hodapp earns runner-up honors, leads Hawk golfers to split at Willow Creek
The Ankeny boys’ golf team came away with a split on Wednesday at Willow Creek. The 10th-ranked Hawks lost to No. 9 Dowling Catholic but defeated Valley in a CIML Conference triangular meet. They are now 3-4 in league duals. Dowling shot a 289, Ankeny carded a 296, and...
Valley was no cupcake, but Jaguars rally to win after dropping opening set
Delainey Winkel and her teammates on the Ankeny Centennial volleyball squad enjoyed some chocolate cupcakes on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Jaguars celebrated Winkel’s birthday and a come-from-behind victory after Centennial rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win at No. 9 Valley in a CIML Conference match. “I think...
Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 196
In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews coach Rick Nelson and senior defensive back/receiver Jamison Patton about the Ankeny football team’s 2-1 start and previews Friday’s showdown at top-ranked Southeast Polk. Joey Glenn, the president for sports performance and rehab at Engineered Per4mance by DMOS in Ankeny, also makes an appearance.
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]
It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
Jaguars edge Valley girls to win Karpen Invite; Schermerhorn claims boys’ crown
After the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country squad captured another team title on Tuesday, Centennial junior AJ Schermerhorn won an individual crown in the boys’ race. Schermerhorn came from behind to win the Tom Karpen Invitational at Valley Southwoods Freshman High School. He posted a time of 16 minutes 15 seconds on the 5k course to earn his first varsity victory.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Work begins on new year-round attraction in Ames
AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has begun construction on a new $4 million plaza across Clark Street from City Hall. In order to use this parking lot, the city has paved a new parking lot northwest of City Hall. “The City Council had a vision of a downtown Plaza,” said Corey Mellies, who is […]
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Another runner killed brings back the pain of Mollie Tibbetts' death
Eliza Fletcher was a teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and she was also a runner who never came home. For many Iowans, her death brings back painful memories of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was murdered while running in her hometown of Brooklyn. Rehka Basu,...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Morning fire damages east side Des Moines home, no injuries reported
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire. The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. […]
