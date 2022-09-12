Literary Arts is a necessary, important, inspiring, artform. We celebrate its beauty by layering it with jazz, ambiance, and libation. This event is designed to extend the celebration of literary arts for people who otherwise would not have the opportunity to experience the excitement, fulfillment, and indulgence of live arts. It is for the unheard. It is for the moments of peace our world soo desperately needs. It is for every type of person, with every type of artistic need for an outlet; literary arts takes the pain of life and converts it to art. Join DJ Staxx B, 'The Spot' - Gilly's Sports Bar, and Toseima J (Also known as Speak Resilience) as we embark and explore the poetic art form and celebrate those who revolutionize it.

