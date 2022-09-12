Read full article on original website
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Historic Buckhead home, built in 1928, demolished for new cul-de-sac
The times they are a-changin’. In another loss to historic Buckhead housing, the Harrison Jones house, located at 660 West Paces Ferry Road, is no longer. Completed in 1928, the five-bedroom, Georgian-style, brick house was one of the first built on West Paces Ferry Road. This is just the...
Bright Of Reality Dreams Presents #Rnbwednesdays @ Elleven45
You Ever Wanted To Just Party to Some Old School, Hip Hop and R&B Vibes?... WELL, HERE'S YOUR PERSONAL INVITATION to a PARTY PARTY!!!!. BRIGHT of REALITY DREAMS ENT. (@DAKIDMR86) PRESENTS. THE VIBE ATLANTA HAS BEEN MISSING!!!. #RnBWEDNESDAYS. THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT. AT THE ALL NEW, NEWLY RENOVATED. ELLEVEN45. 2110 PEACHTREE...
Booch & Bend
A one hour, all-levels yoga session paired with a draft kombucha of your choice. Hosted in our Taproom just off the West End Beltline, this event includes an hour-long, all-levels yoga session led by one of our rotating yoga instructors. Before or after class, enjoy your choice of any of our 15 rotating draft beverages (kombucha, jun, tepache, or water kefir) included in the price of your ticket.
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Sip & Sounds Thursday, September 15, 2022
Sip & Sounds featuring Tabitha King and Julius Williams!. Join us for the free Sip & Sounds concert Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 7 - 9:30 p.m. at a new location, Clayton County International Park, 2300 Hwy 138 SE, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs, food, and beverages!
Embr Lounge
A unique weekly experience brought to you exclusively from the creative minds of Atlanta's top social influencers in Music, Fashion, Art, and Culture. 🔥 FREE Entry before 12AM with Eventbrite Ticket!. For Table Reservations and ... Cost: $0 – $10. [click here for more]. Embr Saturday'S Bad&Boozy Brunch...
Legends Of Drag: Atlanta Release Party
Legends of Drag Atlanta release party featuring an all-star drag show, photo booth, floral installation + book signing. NO COVER! 21+!. Join Legends of Drag authors Harry James Hanson & Devin Antheus for a spectacular evening at My Sister's Room! Books will be available for purchase, preorder available here with RSVP.
Third Thursday Gsu Alumni Happy Hour
Link up with fellow Panther alumni at The Establishment Midtown. Two drinks and light bites are just $10; the networking is free! One registration per person; guests are welcome but must register themselves. Validated parking is available in the Colony Square parking deck. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in...
No Trap Music R&B Patio Party Free Entry 12Pm-3Am!!!
WERE BRINING SOMETHING NEW TO ATL!! NO TRAP MUSIC R&B PATO PARTY 12AM-3AM + COMEDY SHOW HOSTED BY KDUBB 9PM-12AM FREE ENTRY 9PM-12AM +. BRINGING SOMETHING NEW TO THE CITY ON THURSDAYS!!!. COMEDY SHOW 10PM-12AM HOSTED BY COMEDY KDUBB. FOLLOWED BY THE R&B PATIO PARTY 12AM-3AM TAKE A PEEK AT...
NEWS BRIEF: Chattahoochee Trails to transform under new CEO Kwanza Hall
Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Riverfront may become a bustling area if Kwanza Hall, the new Managing Partner/CEO of Chattahoochee Trails follows through on his vision. “Cities around the world have transformed their river fronts into historic attractions for visitors and residents, and we can do the same here in Atlanta through the innovative use of our blue and green infrastructure.”
Apache XLR
Happy Hour At Apache Xlr: $5 Drink Specials & 1/2 Appetizers. End of the week Happy Hour at Apache XLR! Every Thursday & Friday WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!. About this event Happy Hour at Apache XLR Every Thursday & Friday WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!. WHO: Calling ALL FOODIES, DRANK CONNOISSEURS & LOVERS...
2022 Happy Days Neighborhood Concert Weekend
Hip, Hip, hooray for Hapeville Happy Days Neighborhood Concert Weekend 2022! Join us for this FREE two-day, family-friendly event kicking off on Friday, September 16, with favorite local bands Darwin & Friends and Spectrum! On Saturday, the Asheville-based band, Wednesday, will perform with Slow Parade. Come out to Jess Lucas Park in Hapeville for a guaranteed "Happy Day"!
Urban Atlanta Networking Event
Black Owners Networking With Black Owners... Urban Atlanta is a social mixer where supporters of black owned business can come and physically meet entrepreneurs in their community. As they build rapport, owners can now introduce their products and services. Based on the initial interaction with each other, this increases the chances of them doing business with each other in the future. Our goal is to continue inspiring consumers to consistently support black-owned businesses.
Firefly Poetry & Open Mic Night
Literary Arts is a necessary, important, inspiring, artform. We celebrate its beauty by layering it with jazz, ambiance, and libation. This event is designed to extend the celebration of literary arts for people who otherwise would not have the opportunity to experience the excitement, fulfillment, and indulgence of live arts. It is for the unheard. It is for the moments of peace our world soo desperately needs. It is for every type of person, with every type of artistic need for an outlet; literary arts takes the pain of life and converts it to art. Join DJ Staxx B, 'The Spot' - Gilly's Sports Bar, and Toseima J (Also known as Speak Resilience) as we embark and explore the poetic art form and celebrate those who revolutionize it.
Workforce Of The Future
Join the Rowen Foundation on September 15, 2022 at our Workforce of the Future event, the second event in our thought leadership series. Join the Rowen Foundation on September 15, 2022 at our Workforce of the Future event, the second event in our thought leadership series establishing Rowen as a convener for university, industry and community leaders. These events open an important dialogue between our higher education institutions, industry leaders and the community to inform and inspire our collective futures. Hosted by the Georgia Institute of Technology in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, GA, this event is intended to connect leaders from diverse fields to gain insights into how they view future talent needs and the evolution of a global workforce.
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Buckhead Young Republicans' Midterm Party
Count down to Georgia's 2022 Midterm Elections with the Buckhead Young Republicans!. NOTE: Buckhead Club and BYR Members DO NOT need a ticket on eventbrite. We will check you in when you arrive. Non-members, please purchase your ticket here. BYR is pleased to announce our all new Midterm Party!. Join...
Poetic Jazz
"Poetic Jazz", a sophisticated, jazz inspired evening at Black Coffee Atlanta featuring vendors, poetry, open mic and live jazz band. "Poetic Jazz" founded by singer-songwriter, Lola Ladae,. is a sophisticated, jazz inspired evening at Black Coffee Atlanta featuring. live performances with the Poetic Jazz Band,. spoken word poetry, vendors and...
NEW BRIEF: Atlanta’s Fortune 100 companies receive failing grades on 'American Democracy Scorecard’
In the wake of President Biden’s recent speech highlighting the growing threats to this country’s democracy, nonpartisan government watchdog Accountable.US launched their “American Democracy Scorecard.” Described as “a public resource that scores all Fortune 100 companies’ actions around critical democracy issues,” three Atlanta-based companies appear on the list: The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, and UPS. Their scores were … not great.
How To Do Business With Clayton County Public Schools
Come learn how to contract with CCPS, register as a vendor, upcoming bids, and the NEW Small Local Business Enterprise program (SLBE) .
