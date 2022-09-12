ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

budgettravel.com

Santa Barbara 2-Night Getaway - $375

This chic "California-cool" hotel offers boutique charm and a stellar location that scores major points with past Travelzoo guests. It's just steps from Santa Barbara's waterfront, ideal for boardwalk strolls along the beach (hello, sunsets) and adventures on State Street. This offer saves you over $200 on 2-night stays on weekdays from October through January, including fall dates, when temperatures are mild. You'll also get to skip the daily parking fee — it's included in this deal.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Associated Press

RLJ Lodging Trust Introduces Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton (“Zachari Dunes”) in Oxnard, California on October 1, 2022, as a 250-all-suite lifestyle resort, following a transformative renovation and brand conversion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005069/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
scvnews.com

Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch

Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
CASTAIC, CA
theregistrysocal.com

135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Coastal View

Before avocados and cannabis

Johnston Fruit Company lemon pickers, ca. 1930s, display their harvest. The lemon was the backbone of Carpinteria’s economy for much of the first half of the 20th century. Fortunes were built on the tangy crop, and many families put food on the table thanks to the fruit’s demand across the country.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta

I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
GOLETA, CA
Coastal View

Escrow falls through in The Palms sale

The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Plan unveiled for multi-use property on 700 Linden Avenue

Final plans for the property development on 700 Linden Ave. have been released, depicting for the public what will be a massive, four-building adaptive reuse project incorporating businesses and retail shops. The project has already been approved by the Planning Commission and Architectural Board of Review, and is currently awaiting...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

After Dark: Sept. 15, 2022

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. THURSDAY, 9/15. Live Music. Bank of America...
VENTURA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Oxnard’s Drum Workshop strikes deal to be acquired by Roland

Oxnard-based Drum Workshop, a leading supplier of professional-quality musical instruments and one Ventura County’s signature manufacturing companies, is being acquired by Roland Corp., a Japanese manufacturer of electronic musical instruments. In a news release on Sept. 11, the two companies announced a definitive agreement for Roland to acquire all outstanding shares of DW. The acquisition price is…
OXNARD, CA
Canyon News

Help Needed To Locate Ever Manuel Valencia

MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Ever Manuel Valencia. He is a 40-year-old Hispanic male last seen on Sunday, September 4, near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Ever is 5 feet and 8 inches...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

