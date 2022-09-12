Read full article on original website
RLJ Lodging Trust Introduces Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton (“Zachari Dunes”) in Oxnard, California on October 1, 2022, as a 250-all-suite lifestyle resort, following a transformative renovation and brand conversion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005069/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Noozhawk
2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
scvnews.com
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25. Located in the hills of Castaic and overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and Valencia below, the grand opening celebration will...
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
theregistrysocal.com
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Potential new answer to the drought: floating desalination systems off the Central, South Coasts?
Almost daily, we’re being reminded that we can’t take something as simple as a glass of water for granted, as the impacts of the drought continue to grow. But now, officials with an innovative company are preparing to test a new approach in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to turning sea water into drinking water.
Coastal View
Before avocados and cannabis
Johnston Fruit Company lemon pickers, ca. 1930s, display their harvest. The lemon was the backbone of Carpinteria’s economy for much of the first half of the 20th century. Fortunes were built on the tangy crop, and many families put food on the table thanks to the fruit’s demand across the country.
Railroad strike could bring big delays, expensive hassles for SoCal commuters, businesses
If railroad workers go on strike, it could delay commuter rail service as well as the delivery of food and other products.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
Coastal View
Escrow falls through in The Palms sale
The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
Coastal View
Plan unveiled for multi-use property on 700 Linden Avenue
Final plans for the property development on 700 Linden Ave. have been released, depicting for the public what will be a massive, four-building adaptive reuse project incorporating businesses and retail shops. The project has already been approved by the Planning Commission and Architectural Board of Review, and is currently awaiting...
Ventura County Reporter
After Dark: Sept. 15, 2022
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. THURSDAY, 9/15. Live Music. Bank of America...
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
pacbiztimes.com
Oxnard’s Drum Workshop strikes deal to be acquired by Roland
Oxnard-based Drum Workshop, a leading supplier of professional-quality musical instruments and one Ventura County’s signature manufacturing companies, is being acquired by Roland Corp., a Japanese manufacturer of electronic musical instruments. In a news release on Sept. 11, the two companies announced a definitive agreement for Roland to acquire all outstanding shares of DW. The acquisition price is…
kclu.org
Meeting set to update community on cleanup plans for massive toxic waste site in Ventura County
The South Coast is home to a massive, yet largely forgotten toxic waste site. Thursday night, a public meeting will take place in Oxnard to update the community on cleanup planning. For nearly four decades, Halaco Engineering operated a metal recycling facility on about 40 acres of land near Oxnard’s...
Canyon News
Help Needed To Locate Ever Manuel Valencia
MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Ever Manuel Valencia. He is a 40-year-old Hispanic male last seen on Sunday, September 4, near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Ever is 5 feet and 8 inches...
Santa Barbara Independent
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
