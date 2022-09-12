ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes in the NFL: How did these former Ohio State players perform on defense Sunday?

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ibvbo_0hsCJZmq00

Week 1 of the NFL season has finally kicked off. While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off against the Toledo Rockets, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into two with offense and defense.

The following are former defensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 1.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMCYV_0hsCJZmq00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints got the win over the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26, and Pete Werner was the leading tackler with 12 tackles.

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQJFe_0hsCJZmq00
Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions played very well as they barely lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, and Jeff Okudah played well with ten tackles, while not allowing a single catch while shadowing DeVonta Smith. Look for a breakout year now that Okudah is healthy.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKr4y_0hsCJZmq00
Titans Dolphins 113

The Miami Dolphins destroyed the New England Patriots, 20-7, and Jerome Baker was the second leading tackler on the team with six.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqEec_0hsCJZmq00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears, 19-10, and Nick Bosa played a vital role with five tackles and one sack, one on another former Buckeye, Justin Fields.

Raekwon McMillan, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7ic5_0hsCJZmq00
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, MEric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, but Raekwon McMillan played his part by recording five tackles.

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqK5j_0hsCJZmq00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The second New Orleans Saints representative on this list, Bradley Roby was responsible for five tackles in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wh92M_0hsCJZmq00
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-20, and Sam Hubbard accounted for four tackles.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse

He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles#Coachjay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy