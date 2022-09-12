Buckeyes in the NFL: How did these former Ohio State players perform on defense Sunday?

Week 1 of the NFL season has finally kicked off. While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off against the Toledo Rockets, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into two with offense and defense.

The following are former defensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 1.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints got the win over the Atlanta Falcons, 27-26, and Pete Werner was the leading tackler with 12 tackles.

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions played very well as they barely lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, and Jeff Okudah played well with ten tackles, while not allowing a single catch while shadowing DeVonta Smith. Look for a breakout year now that Okudah is healthy.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins destroyed the New England Patriots, 20-7, and Jerome Baker was the second leading tackler on the team with six.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears, 19-10, and Nick Bosa played a vital role with five tackles and one sack, one on another former Buckeye, Justin Fields.

Raekwon McMillan, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, but Raekwon McMillan played his part by recording five tackles.

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

The second New Orleans Saints representative on this list, Bradley Roby was responsible for five tackles in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-20, and Sam Hubbard accounted for four tackles.

