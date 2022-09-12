ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Justin Jefferson lines up across from an edge rusher

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fjh5_0hsCJVFw00

The beginning of the Kevin O’Connell era not only brought a 23-7 win in his coaching debut, but his scheme is already paying massive dividends.

The key to his scheme is “the illusion of complexity” as he tries to maximize matchups for his star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Last year, he was able to get Cooper Kupp some very favorable matchups leading to his record-breaking season.

In the Vikings win, we saw O’Connell find Jefferson those same matchups, including this one on the first drive of the third quarter where he was lined up across from edge rusher Preston Smith.

On this play, it was an easy pitch-and-catch gaining five yards on a speed out. With O’Connell’s creativity, this should the expectation moving forward.

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as part of a unique 2-game, Monday night NFL slate. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) – the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in the 1st game at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Jefferson Lines#Edge Rusher#Vikings#American Football#Syedschemes Lrb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 Packers who need to rebound vs. Bears in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers missed too many opportunities and had a few too many coverage breakdowns during a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Every week is a new opportunity. In the NFL, it’s all about turning the page to the next week. And a few players in Green Bay need to play a lot better in the second game of the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
