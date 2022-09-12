Always different, always the same, Clutch arrive with a 13th album that manages to do much while still apparently operating within the same bluesy boundaries they always have. But such is the magic of the Maryland riff carpenters. Like Motörhead before them (albeit dealing in languid grooves rather than pedal-to-the-metal noise), the song appears to remain the same over the course of a long and brilliant catalogue, but like Motörhead, Clutch's genius lies in their inherent them-ness. And though change is small, slight, and un-radical, theirs is a creative spring that remains deep and plentiful.

