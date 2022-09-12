Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
Oli Sykes: BMTH’s Post Human series of EPs “is definitely still the plan”
We’ve already heard two singles from the second EP in Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human series (the 2022 Kerrang! Award-winning song DiE4u, and more recent track sTraNgeRs), and Oli Sykes has confirmed that the band are still “chipping away” at more new music, and their ambitious project “is definitely still the plan”.
Kerrang
Alice Longyu Gao unleashes ferocious pop-metal banger MAKE U 3 ME
Alice Longyu Gao caught the attention of the rock and metal world earlier this year when she teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes for her single Believe The Hype, and now she’s back again with a new pop-metal rager. The song, MAKE U 3 ME,...
Kerrang
High Vis drop rousing new single 0151
High Vis have released an important new single, 0151. Taken from their upcoming second album Blending (which is due out on September 30 via Dais Records), frontman Graham Sayle explains of the band’s latest track: “With the backdrop of a decade of austerity and neglect, 0151 is a song about the power of collective identity. Written after my uncle passed away during the pandemic, the song was inspired by tales of life as a ship builder and the subsequent decline of the industry in the North of England; a song about the landscape and communities from my formative years and our current socio-economic situation.”
Kerrang
GAYLE and blackbear examine “the intensities of young love” on new single fmk
With GAYLE gearing up to release her new EP a study of the human experience volume two (out next month), the young star has teamed up with blackbear to give fans another preview of the record. The pair join forces on fmk (which, if you listen to the lyrics, stands...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
Listen: Meet Me @ The Altar tease new “2000s radio rock” single
A couple of months ago, Meet Me @ The Altar confirmed that their highly-anticipated debut album would be arriving next year – but before that, we’ll be getting a brand-new single this month!. The trio – who previously told us that their new material is “heavily influenced by...
Kerrang
Album review: Electric Callboy – Tekkno
If you explained to someone, poorly, what Bring Me The Horizon sound like, what they'd hear in their head isn't too far away from Electric Callboy. A marriage of pop, metal, melodic punk and dance, everything they do is performed with maxed-out energy and (an admittedly knowing) sense of the ridiculous. It is exhausting, in that same way too much energy drink can actually make you feel exhausted. On Tekkno, they are relentless in this.
Kerrang
Listen: Bush share new single, Heavy Is The Ocean
Bush have shared the opening track from their upcoming album The Art Of Survival. Entitled Heavy Is The Ocean, the song not only “sets the tone” for the record according to Gavin Rossdale, but also previews “the gravitas” of The Art Of Survival as a whole.
Kerrang
Ville Valo confirms Neon Noir tracklist, cover and release date
We’ve got two lots of epic news for you today: as well as putting him on the cover of this week’s Kerrang!, the mighty Ville Valo has officially confirmed all the details of his debut solo album under the name VV. The iconic former HIM frontman is set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kerrang
Album review: Behemoth – Opvs Contra Natvram
It can be easy to lose focus with Behemoth sometimes. On Instagram, Nergal is a man given to horsing around, posting irreverent nonsense, and making jokes. When he’s not doing that, he’s jogging. When he’s not doing that, he simply likes winding people up. You see a lot of what goes on behind the curtain (or inside his car). Not very evil. Not exactly the warlord he is onstage.
Kerrang
Slipknot have re-released all their old music videos in high-definition
While Slipknot are very much looking forwards right now with their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far, the Iowa metal titans have given fans something to watch while they eagerly wait for the release date (September 30). Excitingly, the band have just upgraded a load of their most iconic...
Kerrang
Album review: Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
Always different, always the same, Clutch arrive with a 13th album that manages to do much while still apparently operating within the same bluesy boundaries they always have. But such is the magic of the Maryland riff carpenters. Like Motörhead before them (albeit dealing in languid grooves rather than pedal-to-the-metal noise), the song appears to remain the same over the course of a long and brilliant catalogue, but like Motörhead, Clutch's genius lies in their inherent them-ness. And though change is small, slight, and un-radical, theirs is a creative spring that remains deep and plentiful.
Kerrang
Behemoth: Nergal’s track-by-track guide to new album Opvs Contra Natvram
This week, Behemoth unleash their new album, Opvs Contra Natvram. Those who saw the band’s devastating headline set at Bloodstock last month will already know that the Polish metal kings are emerging from lockdown with an even greater fire in their hearts than previously, and the album is no different.
Kerrang
Behemoth to perform four new songs for Opvs Contra Cvltvram livestream
It’s going to be a huge week for Behemoth. As well as sharing their highly-anticipated 12th album on Friday, the band will be playing several of its new songs via a special streaming event the evening prior on Thursday, September 15. For their Opvs Contra Cvltvram livestream, Nergal and...
Comments / 0