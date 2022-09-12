Former MLB pitcher-turned New York police officer Anthony Varvaro dead at 37 after being involved in a head-on collision on his way to 9/11 memorial service

Related
Together forever: Brother and sister, aged two and five, who died in car fire in Ireland are laid to rest in a single coffin as mourners hear they will 'explore the highways of heaven together'
Two Irish children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath will be buried together in a single coffin after mourners today heard the siblings were 'inseparable in life' and would now explore the 'highways and byways of heaven' together. Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year old brother Mikey...
Three-month-old baby girl died days after hitting the windshield in suspected DUI crash when her mom veered into a road sign
A three-month old baby girl died after hitting the windshield when her mother veered into a road sign in a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas. The victim, identified as Inaya Alston, was unrestrained in the front car seat at the time of the crash on Sunday August 28, but she did not die from her injuries until August 31.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs drills at the team facilities just two weeks after suffering two gunshot wounds in his leg and hip during botched carjacking
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was back at the team's facilities doing drills just weeks after being shot. The rookie suffered two gun shot wounds in his leg and hip during a botched carjacking in the District of Columbia on August 28. Yet just under three weeks since the...
Anger as gang ringleader is jailed for just 12 years for killing father-of-two, 35 after he and his cronies joked that their victim looked like 'Ant and Dec'
Five teenagers who gruesomely beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant and Dec have been sentenced. Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.
