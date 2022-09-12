ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former MLB pitcher-turned New York police officer Anthony Varvaro dead at 37 after being involved in a head-on collision on his way to 9/11 memorial service

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCyv4_0hsCDnYE00
Former MLB pitcher-turned-New York police officer Anthony Varvaro was killed in a head-on car crash on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial service in Manhattan. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by police officials and his former baseball teams on Sunday. The Jersey City native played for the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox in the major leagues, before retiring in June 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6WZv_0hsCDnYE00
Revealing the news on Twitter, the Braves wrote: 'We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer. He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.' Their statement concluded by saying: 'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9cu2_0hsCDnYE00
New Jersey publication Daily Voice reported that Varvaro was killed in a head-on collision by a wrong-way driver near Exit 14C on the New Jersey Turnpike, close to the Holland Tunnel. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey issued the following statement following Varvaro's death: 'Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service.' Pictured: Officers lower their heads during a moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbYHQ_0hsCDnYE00
'On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro. 'On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro's [family],' the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey concluded.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lZz1_0hsCDnYE00
St. John's head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was 'at a loss for words' over Varvaro's death. 'Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person,' said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John's during all three of Varvaro's seasons there. 'My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF4z4_0hsCDnYE00
Staten Island publication SILive reported that Varvaro was a pillar of the local community and in 2021 was named president of the Snug Harbor Little League on the borough's North Shore. He is said to have campaigned for renovations to the league's facilities, including lights for night games. 'This is going to be an improvement for the community,' Varvaro said at the time. 'And it's going to give these kids a better opportunity. The future is looking bright, literally, for the boys and girls of this little league.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39v40A_0hsCDnYE00
'It's a tragedy,' John Eberlein, a friend of the family who coached Varvaro at Curtis High School, told SILive. 'He was a better person than baseball player, and he was a great baseball player. 'His dream was always to be a cop. He had a plan.' The 37-year-old is survived by his wife and four children. Pictured: Officers at the 9/11 Memorial in NYC on September 11, 2022,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9jYL_0hsCDnYE00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Together forever: Brother and sister, aged two and five, who died in car fire in Ireland are laid to rest in a single coffin as mourners hear they will 'explore the highways of heaven together'

Two Irish children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath will be buried together in a single coffin after mourners today heard the siblings were 'inseparable in life' and would now explore the 'highways and byways of heaven' together. Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year old brother Mikey...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs drills at the team facilities just two weeks after suffering two gunshot wounds in his leg and hip during botched carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was back at the team's facilities doing drills just weeks after being shot. The rookie suffered two gun shot wounds in his leg and hip during a botched carjacking in the District of Columbia on August 28. Yet just under three weeks since the...
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

599K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy