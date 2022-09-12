Read full article on original website
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
The 49ers suddenly have a rich and powerful rival for control of Santa Clara
The race could get more expensive as we get closer to Election Day.
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 rankings: No. 1 Folsom to meet Bay Area power Pittsburg
Raise your helmet if you dig the cool intersectional football showdowns dotting the nonleague schedule. This week, it's more Bay Area vs. Sacramento with SBLive Sac-Joaquin Section No. 1 Folsom visiting decades-long North Coast Section power Pittsburg, and soon after that, Folsom will play at De La ...
5 reasons to watch the star-studded Northern California Game of the Week: Folsom at Pittsburg
There are high school football games and there are high school events/happenings. The Folsom at Pittsburg tussle 7:30 p.m. Friday fits under the latter, and it’s a good reason why FloFootball is streaming the game nationally. It's also why Pittsburg’s Vic Galli, who’s been the Pirates coach for 21 ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week (Sep. 8-10)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Northern California High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 8-10 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be ...
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
California Mosquito Fire surges, becomes largest in state this year
A wildfire that’s burned through more than 63,000 acres in Northern California became the largest in the state this year as more than 3,000 emergency personnel combat the blaze. The Mosquito Fire is burning up the Tahoe and Eldorado national forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, eating up dry...
