Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
InvestorPlace
Breakout in Solar Stocks Is Just the Start of a Gold Rush
A few weeks ago, the White House signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It commits nearly $400 billion of federal spending to the energy sector – the largest climate bill in U.S. history. Solar companies are set to report record revenue and earnings growth over the next 12...
US stocks falls as recession concerns rise on FedEx warning ahead of Fed's next rate hike
The Nasdaq slumped more than 5% for the week as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the fifth time in 2022.
Bristol Myers, AbbVie plan to cut up to 360 California jobs
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Drugmakers Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and AbbVie Inc told California officials that they plan to cut up to 360 jobs there in unrelated moves, according to notices filed with the state that were made public earlier this week.
