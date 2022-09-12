Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs begin tough stretch
Things are about to get real for Folsom High’s football team. After a dominating victory over Edison and their bye week, the Bulldogs have a brutal four-game stretch beginning with Pittsburg on Friday and continuing through De La Salle, Oak Ridge and Whitney, all on the road. It’s part of the toughest schedule the Bulldogs have ever had, and what coach Folsom coach Paul Doherty has said has got to be one of if not the hardest in Northern California. It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs coming out unscathed, but either way, this team will be battled tested and ready for the postseason if they can remain healthy.
goldcountrymedia.com
Panthers progress to 3-0 despite penalty-filled first half
For most teams, having 10 penalties for 105 yards in only one half of football could spell doom and potentially a blowout loss. That wasn’t the case for the West Park High football team on Thursday night as the Panthers were able to remain strong and come away with a 25-6 win over Rodriguez High.
goldcountrymedia.com
High school football preview Week 5: Big test for Del Oro, Colfax opens league
It seems like just yesterday the 2022 football season was kicking off. Now, the weather has (finally) cooled off a little, as local high schools prepare to begin league play or wrap up their non-league slates. Placer and Del Oro are the only two local unbeatens, and while the Hillmen...
elkgrovetribune.com
Elk Grove’s Junior National Champion Makes It Official
University gymnastic teams across the country were jumping to land Preston Ngai, a 16-year-old student attending Rio Vista Charter School, but he eventually decided on committing to the University of Illinois. Ngai is the city’s first junior national champion in men’s gymnastics. Now, the “Fighting Illini” has a rising star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Thunder senior Elias Brown runs for 228 yards against Antioch
The Rocklin Thunder are looking like more and more of a top team in the area as they took down Antioch 41-0 on Friday. The Thunder were led on offense by senior running back Elias Brown, who totaled 228 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Brown has been one...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Jr. Hillmen split with River Valley
The Placer Jr. Hillmen hit the road last weekend to take on the River Valley Jr. Falcons in Sacramento Youth Football play. The two programs split four games, with Placer's two victories going down to the wire. 8U: River Valley 20, Placer 6 - The defense shined for the 8U...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Foresthill's Lechner breaks school record
It was around 8 p.m. Thursday night when Foresthill High School senior McKenna Lechner evacuated her Todd Valley home not knowing when, or if, she would return. “I knew it was coming and that we would be evacuated because a lot of the surrounding areas were evacuated the day before,” Lechner said in an interview with the Auburn Journal. “As soon as we got the orders, I packed my bag and now we are down at my family’s trailer in Newcastle.”
colusacountynews.com
Local boxer wins match-up in Sacramento
On Aug. 20, Rodrigo Aldana, 9, of Arbuckle competed in a Sacramento boxing match and defeated his opponent from Carson City, Nev. in the 65lb.division. Coach Merced Corona said, “(Rodrigo) is a good boxer and is continuing to improve with every fight.” Aldana improved his record 2-1. Pictured (L-to-R) Merced Corona, Rodrigo Aldana, and Jose Beltran.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Pickleball Tournament coming to Johnson Ranch Pickleball Complex
The inaugural Sacramento Open Pickleball Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at the new 24-court Pickleball Complex at Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville. The event is sanctioned by the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP). The tournament will include highly-ranked local and national pickleball players playing for $40,000 in prize money. Players of all levels will compete in the 4-day tournament, which includes singles, doubles and mixed-doubles pro events.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hills Coyotes will host Coyote Invitational to close out 2022 season
The Lincoln Hills Coyote 75’s softball team will wrap up its 2022 season by hosting the annual Coyote Invitational at Del Webb Field on Thursday and Friday. The field will include Lincoln Hills’ own Coyote 80’s, the winners of four tournaments this season. The remainder of the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reinard W. Brandley 4/2/1923 - 8/30/2022
After a full measure of life for 99 years, Reinard passed away at home with his family at his bedside. Reinard leaves behind his wife Suzanne of 48 years, their two children Damon and Melissa, Damon's wife Stephanie and their children Ryan, Jack, and Callie. He also leaves behind his oldest son Dirk, his children Brenda, Charlotte, Felicia, Samantha, deceased son Aaron, and 11 great-grandchildren. Reinard is survived by his older sister Mary, younger sister Mona, and preceded in death by younger sister Pat.
granitebaytoday.org
New head cheer coach brings new customs to the team
Granite Bay High School’s cheer team sits around on a huge, rectangular mat in the center of the cafeteria. 55 pairs of eyes are affixed to their new head coach, Cierra Barker. Before any warmups or routines, Barker was giving her cheerleaders empowering advice. “As cheerleaders, you are pillars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
LaVerna Ann Reid 10/10/1947 - 8/30/2022
LaVerna Ann Reid (nee Seems), age 74, a long time El Dorado Hills/Folsom area resident passed away on August 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with Lymphoma. LaVerna was the oldest child of Thorel “Stub” and Elizabeth “Betty” Seems born in Bend, OR on October 10, 1947. She graduated from Bend High School in 1965 and soon after she met the love of her life Donald “Don” Reid at an Arctic Circle Drive-In in Bend in 1968. LaVerna graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Elementary Education, she and Don married on June 13, 1970 and subsequently relocated to the Sacramento area.
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
goldcountrymedia.com
Roger Jack Tofft 6/14/1940 - 8/14/2022
Roger passed away on Sunday, August 14 ,2022 at the age of 82. He was born on June 14,1940 to Jack and Minnie Tofft. He was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart Gale and worked as a teacher and coach at Sierra College for 35 years before retiring.
Rain possible in Sacramento over the weekend
(KTXL) — With fall around the corner, the weather is expected to cool down and possibly rain in the Sacramento area over the weekend. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, on Wednesday the high is expected to be is 79 degrees with a low of 59 degrees. Thursday the high will reach 80 degrees with […]
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
UC Davis, Sacramento State ranked in best colleges report
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — UC Davis and Sacramento State are ranked among the top colleges in an annual U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World ranks UC Davis as the 10th best public school in the nation while also ranking the institution at No. 38 for best overall universities in the country. UC Davis […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Discount retailer Falling Prices opening in Elk Grove
Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
Comments / 0