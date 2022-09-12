Things are about to get real for Folsom High’s football team. After a dominating victory over Edison and their bye week, the Bulldogs have a brutal four-game stretch beginning with Pittsburg on Friday and continuing through De La Salle, Oak Ridge and Whitney, all on the road. It’s part of the toughest schedule the Bulldogs have ever had, and what coach Folsom coach Paul Doherty has said has got to be one of if not the hardest in Northern California. It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs coming out unscathed, but either way, this team will be battled tested and ready for the postseason if they can remain healthy.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO