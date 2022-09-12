John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' speech launched his goal of putting a man on the moon

In his ‘Moonshot’ speech on Sept. 12, 1962, President John F. Kennedy characterized space as a new frontier.

He gave his remarks as the Soviet Union was beating America in the space race, with cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin having circled the earth and landed safely.

Kennedy used the speech to outline his goal of landing a man on the moon before 1970. But he also used his remarks to invoke the pioneer spirit of America, along with a sense of urgency and destiny.

He travelled to Houston, Texas, the site of NASA’s Mission Control, to be briefed on the possibility of his goal. He then spoke to about 40,000 people, at Rice University's Rice Stadium.

President John F. Kennedy, giving his Moonshot speech at Rice University

The middle portion of the speech is best remembered and quoted:

We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people. For space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man, and only if the United States occupies a position of pre-eminence can we help decide whether this new ocean will be a sea of peace or a new terrifying theater of war. I do not say that we should or will go unprotected against the hostile misuse of space any more than we go unprotected against the hostile use of land or sea, but I do say that space can be explored and mastered without feeding the fires of war, without repeating the mistakes that man has made in extending his writ around this globe of ours.

There is no strife, no prejudice, no national conflict in outer space as yet. Its hazards are hostile to us all. Its conquest deserves the best of all mankind, and its opportunity for peaceful cooperation may never come again. But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas?

We choose to go to the Moon. We choose to go to the Moon... We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.

Kennedy was praised for using the speech to highlight what is best in America and to give a vibrant, optimistic view of the future.

John Kennedy's goal of having a man walk on the moon was realized – posthumously - in July 1969, with the successful Apollo 11 mission; above astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks on the moon's surface

