US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
France's Health Body Warns of Resurgence of COVID Virus in the Country
PARIS (Reuters) - France's national health body warned on Friday of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, and urged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. The Sante Publique France (SPF) body said that during the week of Sept 5-Sept 11, there had...
Nornickel to raise employees' stake in the firm within 10 years - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, the top shareholder at mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM), on Saturday proposed a 10-year programme that would raise the equity holdings of individuals, including that of its employees, to 25% from 10% now.
Selfridges’ New Owners Are Bullish About Britain, and Retail, Despite Economic Turmoil
LONDON – Britain may no longer be part of the EU, but for one of its best-known retailers, the European adventure is only just beginning. Selfridges, purchased late last year by Central Group and Signa Holding, isn’t getting a radical makeover anytime soon, but it’s about to benefit from an overall 1 billion euros in planned investment.
US News and World Report
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
US News and World Report
Italy to Contribute to Ukraine EU Aid Program With 700 Million Euros - Govt Draft
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will contribute to the EU's macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine with 700 million euros ($697.48 million), a government draft showed on Friday. The decision is expected to be ratified by a cabinet meeting later in the day. ($1 = 1.0034 euros) (Reporting by Alvise Armellini,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
US News and World Report
Around 500 Guests Expected at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral - UK Foreign Office Source
LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be attended by around 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories, a British foreign office source said on Friday. Nearly 100 presidents and heads of government and over 20 royals will attend, the source said. The guests include the Crown Prince...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Says Thwarting U.S. Sanctions Needs New Solutions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for...
US News and World Report
India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan Hold Unexpected Meeting at Regional Summit
(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured after Erdogan's comments on the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. In early 2020 India's government had summoned the...
US News and World Report
India Tells U.S. It Is Concerned About Package for Pakistan F-16 Jets
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is concerned about a U.S. decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the Indian defence minister told his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday. The U.S.-built aircraft are a critical part of the military arsenal of Pakistan, whose arch-rival India worries that...
