Lexington, NE

foxnebraska.com

Tri-Cities healthcare workers seeing more hospital violence

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The rate of violent crime in hospitals is on the rise. According to the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, recorded hospital incidents jumped 47% last year. Area hospitals across the tri-cities are seeing an upward trend of hospital violence. Grand Island's CHI St....
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Semi driver hospitalized following crash Thursday on I-80 near Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A semi driver remains hospitalized after it took first responders nearly two hours to extricate him following a crash Thursday afternoon on I-80 near Gothenburg. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of...
GOTHENBURG, NE
foxnebraska.com

Scam Alert: Payroll scam targeting local businesses

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam impacting local businesses and payroll departments. Authorities said many payroll departments have been getting phishing emails that impersonate staff, asking them to change direct deposit information. If payroll does change banking information, then the paychecks...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum

MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
MINDEN, NE

