DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
KHOU
Texas leads the country for most weather-related major power outages, data shows
TEXAS, USA — Power outage data collected from the U.S. Department of Energy by ClimateCentral.org indicates that there were 1,542 weather-related major power outages between 2000 and 2021. The Lone Star State experienced 180 of these outages, the highest amount in the country. A major power outage is defined...
KHOU
Live radar: Tracking scattered showers in the Houston area
Grab the umbrella today and keep it handy as showers and storms are back. Scattered showers and storms will move across the area throughout the day.
Texas parole board decides not to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced Thursday it will not recommend a posthumous pardon for George Floyd's 2004 conviction. The board had recommended a pardon for Floyd last year in October but withdrew its recommendation in December, citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules."
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott sits down for exclusive interview with KHOU 11 during campaign stop in Houston
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott was in Houston for several campaign stops Tuesday and KHOU 11 was the only news organization to sit down with him for an exclusive one-on-one interview. KHOU 11's Len Cannon asked the governor about criticism about his abortion policy and what’s next in the Uvalde investigation.
KHOU
Here's why Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15
HOUSTON — So, why does Hispanic Heritage Month start on Sept. 15 through mid-October? Let’s break it down. The reason Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is that Sept. 15 is significant to a number of Latin American countries. It is the anniversary of...
KHOU
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
School safety threats triggered thousands of absences in Texas last year
TEXAS, USA — School safety threats like the active shooter scare at Heights High School Tuesday can have repercussions that disrupt learning and threaten funding to Texas public schools. Thousands of parents at more than 100 schools across the state kept their children home last school year, according to...
KHOU
Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows
HOUSTON — A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents. The new population figures, derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey,...
Why are some school districts in Texas turning to a 4-day week?
HOUSTON — Districts across the country are dealing with teacher shortages. As a result, some are turning to a four-day school week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the shorter week is despite objections from parents concerned about childcare and some evidence of lower test scores. It reports this...
Did you see it? 'Unusual' string of lights seen in Brazoria County sky
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Some Texas residents got a glimpse of an incredible sight in the sky. KHOU 11 viewer Kim sent in a video taken Monday night in Brazoria County and asked us what the unusual string of moving lights was. Based on the location and time of...
'Rape is a crime' | Gov. Abbott still working on promise to eliminate rapists in Texas
HOUSTON — There are less than 60 days until election day, and at the top of the ticket is a matchup between the Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat. Abbott is holding on to a slight lead in polling and he made a campaign...
KHOU
Enjoy perfect weather Tuesday, rain returns this weekend
It's an absolute stunner across the Houston area today, though pollen levels run high. Get ready for the rain to move back in.
KHOU
Parents of Uvalde shooting victim urge Ted Cruz to support gun control, to no avail
UVALDE, Texas — The parents of a child who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting met with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday and asked him to support a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons. The senator declined and instead suggested increasing law enforcement presence on school...
Does a fetus count in the carpool lane? Texas’ abortion law creates new questions about legal personhood
TEXAS, USA — When a pregnant North Texas woman was pulled over for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, she protested. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. “I just felt that there were two of us in [the car] and I was wrongly getting...
Aldine ISD increases police presence after 'unsubstantiated' social media threats
HOUSTON — Students and teachers can expect an increased police presence this week at Eisenhower High School after several unsubstantiated social media threats were made against the school, according to Aldine ISD. Shortly after the threats were reported, a parking lot full of what appeared to be parents were...
KHOU
Abortion debate remains a focal point in Texas governor race
HOUSTON — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back and going after his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, on abortion issues. Abbott, who signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country into law, is accusing Beto O'Rourke of supporting late-term abortions. O'Rourke says his stance on abortion...
Crime is one of the hot-button issues Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke are talking about in Houston
HOUSTON — With the November election eight weeks away, the race for Texas governor is ramping up as Beto O'Rourke fights to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott. While the Democratic challenger has gained some ground in recent polls, the Republican incumbent is still ahead in the battle to lead the Lone Star State.
