Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as one of two scholars from the U.S. and the first from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Hawaii tops list for most expensive grocery bills
How much money do you put toward your monthly grocery bill? The average monthly cost for groceries in the United States is about $355.50 a month per person.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Living ‘happily’ in Hawaii? Breaking down the costs
The average salary in Hawaii is $69,000 which is a lot less than what you need to live 'happily' in Hawaii. However, $69,000 is still higher than the average salary in the United States which is currently $53,924.
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
Report: Ethnicities of students, teachers at Hawaii public schools
The report includes a breakdown of numbers for enrollment, dropout rates, statewide assessment programs and the ethnicities that are self-reported on enrollment forms.
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Who’s unemployed in Hawaii: By age, race and jobs
From age groups, to industries, to how long someone stayed out of work, the State of Hawaii Data Book 2021 revealed the characteristics of the insured unemployed and dove into the numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii doctor is giving back in Papua New Guinea ― and getting so much more in return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, a Hawaii doctor makes the long trek to Papua New Guinea. He brings supplies to communities out there and he gets something valuable in return. Dr. James Ham is the founder of Water Hands Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in Papua New Guinea...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents are sounding the alarm about illegally obtained ghost guns and other gun parts they’re finding in Hawaii homes. The weapons are increasingly being used in violent crimes. “We are seeing a significant increase,” said John Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations....
KITV.com
Parents raise concern over campus safety following recent instances at Hawaii schools
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been two separate "stranger danger" incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain. The Department of Education is pointing KITV4...
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
URGENT: Hawaii shelter needs puppy fosters now!
With 26 puppies in their care and with more scheduled to arrive this week, HIHS urgently needs your help.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal, alleging he also paid about $2 million in bribes to a former Maui official. It’s the largest ever bribery case in Hawaii history. Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy, owner of...
KHON2
Revolusun Welcomes New and Existing Customers To Join Battery Bonus Program
Honolulu (KHON2) – Revolusun offers the Battery Bonus program, which is designed to get more solar and storage systems onto the grid. With the recent closing of a coal power plant, Revolusun is helping Hawaii residents and businesses save money by switching over to their battery bonus program. “We...
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
Comments / 0