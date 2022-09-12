Read full article on original website
milwaukeerecord.com
Sylvan Esso goes back to the beginning with surprise, sold-out show at Cactus Club
On Sunday, critically acclaimed and fan-beloved electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso—a.k.a. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn—threw out a dual first pitch before the Brewers-Reds game at American Family Field. On Monday, Sylvan Esso announced a surprise show for the following night at Cactus Club—a surprise show that sold out...
milwaukeerecord.com
My First Band: Josiah Johnson (The Head And The Heart)
This week’s guest is Josiah Johnson! As a vocalist and founding member of The Head And The Heart, Johnson was part of a certified Gold-selling album, he toured the world with some of music’s biggest acts and performed at many of the planet’s most renowned venues, he played various late night shows and had songs featured on countless TV shows and films, and his voice can be prominently heard on songs that have been listened to millions upon millions of times. While he’s no longer a member of that indie-folk outfit, Johnson is an accomplished solo artist in his own right, and he’s poised to bring his music into exciting new territory.
milwaukeerecord.com
Fox Face will play its final show Saturday at Bay View Bash
After more than a decade of shows, albums, and even more shows, blistering Milwaukee femme-led garage-punk band Fox Face is calling it quits. The band’s 6 p.m. show on the WMSE stage at Saturday’s Bay View Bash will be its last. Bassist Mary Joy made the announcement on...
Milwaukee bar: Drink free if you have face tattoo before Post Malone show
A sports bar in Milwaukee is offering free drinks before Post Malone's concert at Fiserv Forum Thursday night... but there's a catch.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Country rock bar coming to Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Get your cowboy hat out and your country dance moves ready for Oconomowoc’s newest bar — Shotzy’s Country Rock Bar. Net yet open, the bar will be located at 105 S. Main St., the site of the former Breakshots Huba Huba, which recently closed.
milwaukeerecord.com
Bring your old home movies to “Home Movie Day” at UWM on October 15
Folks of a certain age with oodles of fond and/or cringe-y memories recorded on old VHS tapes or DV tapes or even film reels take note: On Saturday, October 15, the UWM Archives and the UWM Film Studies Department will host Milwaukee’s first Home Movie Day. What’s Home Movie...
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the lineup for this year’s Flannel Fest
Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett—in partnership with The Cooperage, Taco Moto, and Pedal Tavern—hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a brisk fall day/night to see performances by the likes of Poliça, REYNA, Klassik, Immortal Girlfriend, and many more. We were there. It was fun!
milwaukeerecord.com
Our “Roast Of Milwaukee” returns October 5
After a couple of years away, Milwaukee Record’s long-running Roast Of Milwaukee event is back! Like previous years, the event—which is done in association with the Milwaukee Comedy Festival—will feature a stacked cast of local comedians gently (or, in some cases, viciously) making fun of our fair city. This year’s Roast Of Milwaukee will take place at The Cooperage on Wednesday, October 5. Tickets are on sale NOW.
Check out the penthouse Bobby Portis just bought in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
spectrumnews1.com
This Frank Lloyd Wright house is on the market for the first time in its history
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — For three quarters of a million dollars, you could be the proud owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Mount Pleasant. The six-bedroom home, located at 1425 Valley View Dr., is on the market for the first time in its history. It was originally designed in 1954 for a member of the family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
milwaukeerecord.com
Convert’s “Unnatural Acts” music video blurs the line between good and evil
This Saturday, the long-awaited return of Bay View Bash will be headlined by none other than Convert. That distinction is well-deserved, as the young band—which features former and current members of Burning Sons, Get Rad, and Assault & Battery in its ranks—is mere months removed from the release of what some locals (including this writer) are considering to be the best Milwaukee-made album of 2022 to this point. If you’re still unfamiliar with Saves, the debut 11-track release by the up-and-coming area post-punk project, the band wanted to help acquaint you with the record and prepare you for this weekend’s Bash by releasing a new music video.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
On Milwaukee
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
milwaukeerecord.com
Milwaukee Public Museum wants YOUR input on new museum exhibits, events, more
In case you missed it, the Milwaukee Public Museum is not long for this world. The current museum will close in 2026, and it will be replaced by a new (state-of-the-art, smaller) museum just north of the Deer District, on the corner of 6th and Vliet. It won’t even be called Milwaukee Public Museum anymore. (A new name has yet to be announced.) Here’s what the outside will look like:
WISN
NASCAR returns to Milwaukee Mile Speedway
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — NASCAR racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be there on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, along with the ARCA Menards Series. "After several successful ARCA races in recent years, the State Fair Park...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls
MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
