This week’s guest is Josiah Johnson! As a vocalist and founding member of The Head And The Heart, Johnson was part of a certified Gold-selling album, he toured the world with some of music’s biggest acts and performed at many of the planet’s most renowned venues, he played various late night shows and had songs featured on countless TV shows and films, and his voice can be prominently heard on songs that have been listened to millions upon millions of times. While he’s no longer a member of that indie-folk outfit, Johnson is an accomplished solo artist in his own right, and he’s poised to bring his music into exciting new territory.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO