ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeerecord.com

My First Band: Josiah Johnson (The Head And The Heart)

This week’s guest is Josiah Johnson! As a vocalist and founding member of The Head And The Heart, Johnson was part of a certified Gold-selling album, he toured the world with some of music’s biggest acts and performed at many of the planet’s most renowned venues, he played various late night shows and had songs featured on countless TV shows and films, and his voice can be prominently heard on songs that have been listened to millions upon millions of times. While he’s no longer a member of that indie-folk outfit, Johnson is an accomplished solo artist in his own right, and he’s poised to bring his music into exciting new territory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Fox Face will play its final show Saturday at Bay View Bash

After more than a decade of shows, albums, and even more shows, blistering Milwaukee femme-led garage-punk band Fox Face is calling it quits. The band’s 6 p.m. show on the WMSE stage at Saturday’s Bay View Bash will be its last. Bassist Mary Joy made the announcement on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Greater Milwaukee Today

Country rock bar coming to Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Get your cowboy hat out and your country dance moves ready for Oconomowoc’s newest bar — Shotzy’s Country Rock Bar. Net yet open, the bar will be located at 105 S. Main St., the site of the former Breakshots Huba Huba, which recently closed.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the lineup for this year’s Flannel Fest

Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett—in partnership with The Cooperage, Taco Moto, and Pedal Tavern—hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a brisk fall day/night to see performances by the likes of Poliça, REYNA, Klassik, Immortal Girlfriend, and many more. We were there. It was fun!
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Our “Roast Of Milwaukee” returns October 5

After a couple of years away, Milwaukee Record’s long-running Roast Of Milwaukee event is back! Like previous years, the event—which is done in association with the Milwaukee Comedy Festival—will feature a stacked cast of local comedians gently (or, in some cases, viciously) making fun of our fair city. This year’s Roast Of Milwaukee will take place at The Cooperage on Wednesday, October 5. Tickets are on sale NOW.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cactus Club#Midwest Access Coalition
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
milwaukeerecord.com

Convert’s “Unnatural Acts” music video blurs the line between good and evil

This Saturday, the long-awaited return of Bay View Bash will be headlined by none other than Convert. That distinction is well-deserved, as the young band—which features former and current members of Burning Sons, Get Rad, and Assault & Battery in its ranks—is mere months removed from the release of what some locals (including this writer) are considering to be the best Milwaukee-made album of 2022 to this point. If you’re still unfamiliar with Saves, the debut 11-track release by the up-and-coming area post-punk project, the band wanted to help acquaint you with the record and prepare you for this weekend’s Bash by releasing a new music video.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
On Milwaukee

Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts

Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Milwaukee Public Museum wants YOUR input on new museum exhibits, events, more

In case you missed it, the Milwaukee Public Museum is not long for this world. The current museum will close in 2026, and it will be replaced by a new (state-of-the-art, smaller) museum just north of the Deer District, on the corner of 6th and Vliet. It won’t even be called Milwaukee Public Museum anymore. (A new name has yet to be announced.) Here’s what the outside will look like:
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

NASCAR returns to Milwaukee Mile Speedway

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — NASCAR racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be there on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, along with the ARCA Menards Series. "After several successful ARCA races in recent years, the State Fair Park...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls

MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy