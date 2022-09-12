ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
103.7 THE LOON

13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants

COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties. During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded...
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terebinth#Mental Health Care#Breakfast#Charity
103.7 THE LOON

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
103.7 THE LOON

Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton

It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
ROYALTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Enrollment is Up this Fall at St. John’s Prep

COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy