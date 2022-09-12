Read full article on original website
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant
"It's like having Oprah come and visit us here": One of the managers says he is thankful the Puerto Rican superstar came to support the Puerto Rican restaurant - and the group ordered almost everything on the menu!
Superstar Bad Bunny and entourage surprise well-known San Rafael eatery
A Bay Area-famous San Rafael restaurant got a phone call with a request: “can you seat 80?” The owners were curious who was bringing such a large party to their tables until a man in Louis Vuitton walked through the doors.
REVIEW: Bad Bunny sets Oakland on fire with his World’s Hottest Tour
OAKLAND — How can you tell if someone is the biggest music act in the world?. If you bring your 80-person-strong traveling party to a local restaurant and have the manager say that, yeah, Carlos Santana has dined there, but that this is a big deal. That’s a start. Or if your new album spends more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year (10) than any other. Or that you’re the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year on Spotify. Or that despite having no previous acting experience, you’re now starring in a “Spider-Man” spinoff.
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
SF's 'dirty streets' hurting international tourism as conventions struggle to come back
Travel expert says international clients have seen firsthand what they describe as the "dirty streets of San Francisco" - scenes like open drug markets crowding the sidewalks and needles lining the streets nearby the convention space.
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List
After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
SF's new dumpling darling uses mac 'n' cheese, bulgogi fillings
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
Heavy storm to drench Bay Area only days after scorching temps
On the heels of a sweltering, record-breaking heat, some in the Bay Area might have to pull out a raincoat this weekend. An unseasonably wet storm system is bearing down on Northern California, which could bring beneficial rain throughout the region.
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
The Broken Record in San Francisco, once featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' to close permanently
There was a selection of more than 300 whiskeys at the Broken Record.
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
