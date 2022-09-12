ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: Bad Bunny sets Oakland on fire with his World’s Hottest Tour

OAKLAND — How can you tell if someone is the biggest music act in the world?. If you bring your 80-person-strong traveling party to a local restaurant and have the manager say that, yeah, Carlos Santana has dined there, but that this is a big deal. That’s a start. Or if your new album spends more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year (10) than any other. Or that you’re the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year on Spotify. Or that despite having no previous acting experience, you’re now starring in a “Spider-Man” spinoff.
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List

After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
