ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
basinlife.com

Midland Empire Insurance Has Your Home Covered

Midland Empire insurance has been helping local Klamath Basin residents with homeowners and renters insurance for over 75 years. We can find the best homeowner’s policy to fit your needs. Protect your home, protect your family. Your home may be your largest financial investment. Working with us, your insurance...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Medford, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KTVL

Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates

AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Equipment Rental#Heavy Equipment#Construction Equipment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Power Pac Rental Sales#Powerpac Rental And Sales#Dixon Ztr Mowers#Dairy Queen#Air Compressors
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?

Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath County District Attorney to resign, citing health reasons

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello announced in a letter written to the citizens of Klamath County that she will be resigning her duties as DA on October 31, 2022. Costello cites her health as the reason for the resignation. The full letter is...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Herald and News

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello stepping down

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello announced Thursday, Sept. 15 she is resigning from her position effective Monday, Oct. 31. Costello has served as district attorney since May 2017. She said she originally sought the position as a way to serve the community in Klamath.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
kptv.com

Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Sept. 14

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 3:35 p.m., 200 block So. 4th St., 65-year old Lagrand Sandine charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Sandine was cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 4:47 p.m., 411...
Herald and News

Investigators: Oregon fire started at homeless camp near I-5

Police and fire investigators say a fire that started Sunday, Aug. 28 near Interstate 5 and Central Point was ignited at a homeless camp. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) announced Saturday, Sept. 3 that it believes the Bear Creek Greenway fire was started at transient camp near the freeway.
Klamath Falls News

Citizens going door to door

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Clerk’s Office has been made aware of a group, or groups, of citizens, going door-to-door asking questions like “If you voted and/or how you voted”. They may identify themselves as an “Integrity Group” and have a card they are handing out. This is not from the Elections Office, nor does the Elections Office authorize any group to contact voters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy