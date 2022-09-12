Read full article on original website
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KTVL
Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
KTVL
Infighting, accusations disrupting small Klamath County fire department
Klamath County, OR — A group in Klamath County is sounding the alarm about their own fire department. Rocky Point is a small, unincorporated community with just a few hundred people, but its tiny, volunteer-run department is being driven apart by serious conflicts within the town. One of the...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
KTVL
Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County District Attorney to resign, citing health reasons
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello announced in a letter written to the citizens of Klamath County that she will be resigning her duties as DA on October 31, 2022. Costello cites her health as the reason for the resignation. The full letter is...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire burns another 1,300 acres, new Evacuation Orders & Warnings issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuations due to the Mountain Fire. According to the Sheriff's Office, new Evacuation Orders have been issued to Zone SIS-2218-B, which includes north of Mcconaughy Gulch Road, Noyes Valley Road, east of Duezl Creek and west of Winters Gulch Road. Scarface...
KTVL
Klamath family seeking accountability following baseball hazing, considering legal action
Klamath County, OR — The family of a 15-year-old Klamath County high school student may be pursuing legal action following a hazing incident in Washington during a baseball tournament. Valerie Hendrick, the attorney representing the reported victim, said the family is asking for more accountability from the school district...
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
Herald and News
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello stepping down
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello announced Thursday, Sept. 15 she is resigning from her position effective Monday, Oct. 31. Costello has served as district attorney since May 2017. She said she originally sought the position as a way to serve the community in Klamath.
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 14
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 3:35 p.m., 200 block So. 4th St., 65-year old Lagrand Sandine charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Sandine was cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 4:47 p.m., 411...
Herald and News
Investigators: Oregon fire started at homeless camp near I-5
Police and fire investigators say a fire that started Sunday, Aug. 28 near Interstate 5 and Central Point was ignited at a homeless camp. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) announced Saturday, Sept. 3 that it believes the Bear Creek Greenway fire was started at transient camp near the freeway.
Klamath Falls News
Citizens going door to door
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Clerk’s Office has been made aware of a group, or groups, of citizens, going door-to-door asking questions like “If you voted and/or how you voted”. They may identify themselves as an “Integrity Group” and have a card they are handing out. This is not from the Elections Office, nor does the Elections Office authorize any group to contact voters.
SFGate
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
