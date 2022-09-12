Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
Dash Price Analysis: What about this Roller-Coaster Ride of DASH Crypto?
Dash price is trying to reverse the trend inside the consolidation phase at 2020 lows. DASH Crypto is currently trading below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of DASH/BTC is at 0.002175 BTC with an intraday gain of 4.27%. On the daily price chart, the...
themarketperiodical.com
Cardano Price Analysis: Will ADA be able to Maintain this Recovery Rate Inside the Channel?
Cardano price has been trading inside the rising parallel channel and is currently trading at a lower trendline. ADA crypto is trading below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of ADA/BTC is at 0.00002359 BTC with an intraday gain of 1.42%. The Cardano price is...
themarketperiodical.com
GALA Price Analysis: GALA Investors Await for Rally if Price Breaks Narrow Range-Bound Phase
The GALA token is confined within the $0.045 to $0.052 support level for resistance. GALA price is trading below the red moving lines of the EMA ribbon indicator. The market cap of the altcoin fell 5.6% to $336 million in the last 24 hours. The GALA token began consolidating in...
themarketperiodical.com
Enjin Price Analysis: What are the Speculations of ENJ Crypto’s Recovery from this Range?
Enjin price has been consolidating inside the horizontal range at lower levels over the daily chart. ENJ crypto dropped below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ENJ/BTC is at 0.00002483 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.92%. On the daily price chart, the Enjin price...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themarketperiodical.com
SOLANA Token Price Analysis: SOL token price is trying to recover as it shows sharp bounce off the demand zone, will it continue the trend?
The SOL token price as per the price action is bearish, as it failed to surpass the supply zone. The SOL token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of SOL/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.001653 with an increase of...
themarketperiodical.com
Zcash Price Analysis: Can ZEC Regain $100 Level in One Shot?
The Zcash coin came back under selling pressure with lower-highs formation. The ZEC price is remaining below the red moving lines of the EMA Ribbon indicator. Trading volume decreased by 34% in the last 24 hours as trend reversed against the downtrend. Zcash coin (ZEC) price noted a bullish daily...
themarketperiodical.com
Zilliqa Price Analysis: When will ZIL Crypto Recover itself above the Consolidation Phase?
Zilliqa price has been consolidating inside the range bound area at lower levels over the daily price chart. ZIL crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ZIL/BTC is at 0.000001717 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.68%. Bulls have frequently failed to...
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Price Analysis: Investors Wait is About to Over, Enjoy The Ethereum Merge Event Today
Institutional investors are waiting for Ethereum Merge Event to see novel implements. At press time, ETH price trading at $1600 along with a 1.8% morning drop. Price action is observed under a symmetrical triangle pattern on daily price scale. Everyone eyes on the biggest crypto market event in history—Ethereum Merge—which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themarketperiodical.com
XRP Price Analysis: XRP Close to Decide Directional Trend Near Support Zone
XRP price is fluctuating above the $0.33-support level. The parabolic SAR indicator is remaining below the current price of XRP. The pair price of XRP belonging to Bitcoin is up 1.5% at 0.00001685 Satoshis. The XRP is observing an emerging asset for the next few months. The XRP price action...
Comments / 0