themarketperiodical.com

Dash Price Analysis: What about this Roller-Coaster Ride of DASH Crypto?

Dash price is trying to reverse the trend inside the consolidation phase at 2020 lows. DASH Crypto is currently trading below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of DASH/BTC is at 0.002175 BTC with an intraday gain of 4.27%. On the daily price chart, the...
themarketperiodical.com

Zcash Price Analysis: Can ZEC Regain $100 Level in One Shot?

The Zcash coin came back under selling pressure with lower-highs formation. The ZEC price is remaining below the red moving lines of the EMA Ribbon indicator. Trading volume decreased by 34% in the last 24 hours as trend reversed against the downtrend. Zcash coin (ZEC) price noted a bullish daily...
themarketperiodical.com

XRP Price Analysis: XRP Close to Decide Directional Trend Near Support Zone

XRP price is fluctuating above the $0.33-support level. The parabolic SAR indicator is remaining below the current price of XRP. The pair price of XRP belonging to Bitcoin is up 1.5% at 0.00001685 Satoshis. The XRP is observing an emerging asset for the next few months. The XRP price action...
