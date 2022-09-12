ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Phys.org

Should crowdfunding be this complicated?

In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for workers across the 27-nation bloc. The vote — with 505 in favor, 92 against and 44 abstentions — came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet.
BUSINESS
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Europe wants to shape the future of virtual worlds with rules and taxes

There may be a second metaverse certainty too, if the Commission gets its way: Network infrastructure taxes. The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said today it believes some of the profits made in an increasingly immersive software realm should flow to providers of the network backbone required to host these virtual spaces — a suggestion that’s sure to trigger a fresh round of net neutrality pearl-clutching.
INTERNET
BBC

Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU

Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
BUSINESS
AFP

US retail sales see surprise bounce in August

US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official unveiled Wednesday a plan to cap the revenues of electricity producing companies that are making extraordinary profits due to the war in Ukraine and climate change, saying the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people hit by spiraling energy prices. “These companies are making revenues they never accounted for, they never even dreamt of,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France. “In our social market economy, profits are OK, they are good. But in these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefitting from war and on the back of consumers. In these times, profits must be shared and channeled to those who need it the most,” she said. “Our proposal will raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) for member states to cushion the blow directly,” von der Leyen said in a “State of the European Union” address to the EU assembly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

BOJ is nowhere near shifting monetary policy to support yen

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The yen may be near 24-year lows, but Japan's central bank is not even close to trying to support it with higher interest rates. That is the message from three sources familiar with the thinking of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and it was strongly implied by the country's top foreign exchange diplomat last week and indeed by central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda in July.
BUSINESS
BBC

William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies

While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
AFRICA

