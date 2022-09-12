Read full article on original website
Plans to scrap England’s anti-obesity measures ‘a national scandal’
Abandoning policies to tackle obesity would be “dangerous for the public’s health” and lead to people eating even more unhealthy food, a senior doctor and leading campaigner has warned. “Assuming that the reports are correct, then I think that it’s a national scandal that they are going...
European ministers will hold on emergency meeting this month on measures to lower surging energy prices across the EU
EU energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on September 30 to discuss the deepening energy crisis. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to unveil proposals in a speech on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Prices for gas and power have surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of...
IMF's Georgieva says central bankers must be 'stubborn' in fighting inflation
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central bankers must be persistent in fighting broad-based inflation, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday, conceding that many economists were wrong when they predicted last year that inflation would ease.
Top of ECB rates cycle an open question, ECB's Herodotou says
NICOSIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has expedited its exit from ultra easy monetary policy to bring inflation back to target but it remains open how high interest rates will go, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Wednesday.
Phys.org
Should crowdfunding be this complicated?
In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for workers across the 27-nation bloc. The vote — with 505 in favor, 92 against and 44 abstentions — came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet.
Nearly two-thirds of Argentines see economy getting even worse: poll
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Nearly 64% of Argentines fear the country's ailing economy will get even worse in the coming months, according to a survey published on Friday, against a backdrop of surging inflation and the weakening purchasing power of the peso currency.
IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need.
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
TechCrunch
Europe wants to shape the future of virtual worlds with rules and taxes
There may be a second metaverse certainty too, if the Commission gets its way: Network infrastructure taxes. The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said today it believes some of the profits made in an increasingly immersive software realm should flow to providers of the network backbone required to host these virtual spaces — a suggestion that’s sure to trigger a fresh round of net neutrality pearl-clutching.
EU countries can use 225 billion euros of EU loans for energy crisis
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European Union countries can use 225 billion euros ($227.57 billion) in untapped loans from the EU's recovery fund to address energy problems and other challenges resulting from the Russian war in Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Monday.
BBC
Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU
Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
US retail sales see surprise bounce in August
US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
"Super bearish" fund managers' allocation to global stocks at all-time low - BofA survey
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fund managers are "super bearish" with average allocations to cash at the highest since 2001 and allocation to global stocks at an all-time low, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers for September.
Oil up as U.S. dollar weakens but still set for weekly decline
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by about $1 a barrelas the U.S. dollar weakened on Friday, but crude prices remained on track for a weekly decline on fears of hefty interest rate increases that are expected to curb global economic growth and demand for fuel.
Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits
BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official unveiled Wednesday a plan to cap the revenues of electricity producing companies that are making extraordinary profits due to the war in Ukraine and climate change, saying the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people hit by spiraling energy prices. “These companies are making revenues they never accounted for, they never even dreamt of,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France. “In our social market economy, profits are OK, they are good. But in these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefitting from war and on the back of consumers. In these times, profits must be shared and channeled to those who need it the most,” she said. “Our proposal will raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) for member states to cushion the blow directly,” von der Leyen said in a “State of the European Union” address to the EU assembly.
U.S. consumer watchdog plans to regulate 'buy-now, pay-later' companies
Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) plans to start regulating "buy-now, pay-later" (BNPL) companies like Klarna and Affirm Holdings (AFRM.O) due to worries their fast-growing financing products are harming consumers, the agency said on Thursday.
BOJ is nowhere near shifting monetary policy to support yen
TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The yen may be near 24-year lows, but Japan's central bank is not even close to trying to support it with higher interest rates. That is the message from three sources familiar with the thinking of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and it was strongly implied by the country's top foreign exchange diplomat last week and indeed by central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda in July.
BBC
William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies
While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
Japan Sept factory mood tanks on cost pressure - Reuters Tankan
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated in September from a seven-month high, while service firms' sentiment fell to a five-month low, as unyielding cost pressures hit the corporate sector, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.
