Valley Zone high school sports schedules, scores: Sept. 11-17
The Valley zone of Pamplin Media Group consists of the following teams: Newberg, Canby, Woodburn, North Marion, Molalla, Kennedy, Gervais, Colton, St. Paul, Country Christian, C.S. Lewis Academy and Veritas School.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
No events
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Volleyball
Colton vs. Santiam, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Newberg vs. Sandy, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Silverton, 7 p.m.
Kennedy at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Gervais/Kennedy vs. Taft, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Newberg vs. Mountainside, 8 p.m.
Girls Water Polo
Newberg vs. Mountainside, 6:45 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Volleyball
Newberg vs. Liberty, 6:45 p.m.
Canby at Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 6:45 p.m.
Woodburn at Corvallis, 6:15 p.m.
Kennedy at Delphian, 5:30 p.m.
Gervais at Willamina, 5:30 p.m.
Country Christian at Open Door Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Country Christian vs. Grand View Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at Open Door Christian Academy
C.S. Lewis Academy at Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Woodburn vs. South Salem, 6 p.m.
Molalla vs. Westside Christian, 6 p.m.
Gervais vs. Grand View Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newberg at McNary, 7 p.m.
Woodburn at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Country Christian, Veritas at OES XC Invitational
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Volleyball
C.S. Lewis Academy vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Canby vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Canby at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Gervais, Kennedy, North Marion, St. Paul at Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Football
Canby at Beaverton, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Newberg at Forest Grove, 6:45 p.m.
Woodburn vs. Crescent Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Molalla at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Kennedy at Regis, 6 p.m.
Gervais at Delphian, 5:30 p.m.
Colton at Blanchet Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Woodburn at Lincoln, 4:15 p.m. at Buckman Field
North Marion vs. Gladstone, 4 p.m.
Gervais at Yamhill-Carlton, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Woodburn vs. Sherwood, 6 p.m.
Newberg vs. McDaniel, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Gervais/Kennedy at Yamhill-Carlton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Football
Newberg vs. Aloha, 7 p.m.
Molalla vs. Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 7 p.m.
Woodburn vs. Tillamook, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Rainier, 7 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Gervais at Regis, 7 p.m.
Colton at Knappa, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
St. Paul at Stanfield, 2 p.m.
C.S. Lewis Academy vs. Southwest Christian, 6 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Crane, 3:30 p.m. at Stanfield High School
Boys Soccer
Newberg at McNary, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Newberg, Veritas at Meriwether CC Classic at Meriwether National Golf Club
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Football
St. Paul vs. Lost River, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Newberg vs. TBD, 8 a.m. at Sprague High School
Molalla vs. Riverdale, TBD at Estacada High School
Cross Country
Country Christian, Woodburn at Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School
Molalla at Northwest Classic XC 2022 at Lane Community College
C.S. Lewis Academy at Inaugural Jewell Jaunt
Girls Water Polo
Newberg vs. Gresham, 9 a.m.
Newberg vs. Lakeridge, 1 p.m.
Newberg vs. Ashland, 5 p.m.
