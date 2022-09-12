Valley Zone high school sports schedules, scores: Sept. 11-17

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across the Valley zone for the week of Sept. 11-17

The Valley zone of Pamplin Media Group consists of the following teams: Newberg, Canby, Woodburn, North Marion, Molalla, Kennedy, Gervais, Colton, St. Paul, Country Christian, C.S. Lewis Academy and Veritas School.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

No events

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Volleyball

Colton 3, Santiam 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20)

Boys Soccer

Newberg 0, Sandy 1

North Marion 3, Silverton 3

Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1

Girls Soccer

Gervais/Kennedy 3, Taft 2

Boys Water Polo

Newberg 22, Mountainside 4

Girls Water Polo

Newberg 17 Mountainside 6

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Volleyball

Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18)

Canby 3, Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

Woodburn 1, Corvallis 3 (23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 16-25)

Kennedy 3, Delphian 2 (25-13, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11)

Gervais 1, Willamina 3 (8-25, 13-25, 25-23, 18-25)

Country Christian 0 Open Door Christian Academy 3 (8-25, 1-25, 24-26)

Country Christian 3, Grand View Christian Academy 2 (25-13, 24-26, 15-25, 25-22, 15-8)

C.S. Lewis Academy 0, Perrydale 3 (8-25, 11-25, 15-25)

Boys Soccer

Woodburn 2, South Salem 1

Molalla 2, Westside Christian 3

Gervais 8, Grand View Christian Academy 4

Girls Soccer

Newberg 2, McNary 1

Woodburn 0, Wilsonville 4

Cross Country

Country Christian, Veritas at OES XC Invitational

Boys, top finisher:

21. Josh Davis, junior, Country Christian - 11:43.1

Girls, top finisher:

36. Lucy Berkebile, sophomore, Veritas - 17:37.5

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Volleyball

C.S. Lewis Academy 3, Livingstone Adventist Academy (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)

Boys Soccer

Canby 0, Central Catholic 5

Girls Soccer

Canby 0, Nelson 2

Cross Country

Gervais, Kennedy, North Marion, St. Paul at Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Football

Canby 37, Beaverton 7

Volleyball

Newberg 3, Forest Grove 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-19)

Woodburn 3, Crescent Valley 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13)

Molalla 3, Gladstone 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-10)

Kennedy 3, Regis 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-18)

Gervais 3, Delphian 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-18)

Colton at Blanchet Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

St. Paul 3, Perrydale 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-11)

Boys Soccer

Woodburn 0, Lincoln 2

North Marion 2, Gladstone 1

Gervais 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2

Kennedy 0, Portland Christian 4

Girls Soccer

Woodburn 3, Sherwood 3

Newberg 0, McDaniel 0

North Marion 0, Gladstone 1

Gervais/Kennedy 0, Yamhill-Carlton 5

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Football

Newberg vs. Aloha, 7 p.m.

Molalla vs. Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 7 p.m.

Woodburn vs. Tillamook, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Rainier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Gervais at Regis, 7 p.m.

Colton at Knappa, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

St. Paul at Stanfield, 2 p.m.

C.S. Lewis Academy vs. Southwest Christian, 6 p.m.

St. Paul vs. Crane, 3:30 p.m. at Stanfield High School

Boys Soccer

Newberg at McNary, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Newberg, Veritas at Meriwether CC Classic at Meriwether National Golf Club

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

St. Paul vs. Lost River, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Newberg vs. TBD, 8 a.m. at Sprague High School

Molalla vs. Riverdale, TBD at Estacada High School

Cross Country

Country Christian, Woodburn at Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School

Molalla at Northwest Classic XC 2022 at Lane Community College

C.S. Lewis Academy at Inaugural Jewell Jaunt

Girls Water Polo

Newberg vs. Gresham, 9 a.m.

Newberg vs. Lakeridge, 1 p.m.

Newberg vs. Ashland, 5 p.m.

