Valley Zone high school sports schedules, scores: Sept. 11-17
The Valley zone of Pamplin Media Group consists of the following teams: Newberg, Canby, Woodburn, North Marion, Molalla, Kennedy, Gervais, Colton, St. Paul, Country Christian, C.S. Lewis Academy and Veritas School.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
No events
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Volleyball
Colton 3, Santiam 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20)
Boys Soccer
Newberg 0, Sandy 1
North Marion 3, Silverton 3
Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1
Girls Soccer
Gervais/Kennedy 3, Taft 2
Boys Water Polo
Newberg 22, Mountainside 4
Girls Water Polo
Newberg 17 Mountainside 6
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Volleyball
Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18)
Canby 3, Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)
Woodburn 1, Corvallis 3 (23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 16-25)
Kennedy 3, Delphian 2 (25-13, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11)
Gervais 1, Willamina 3 (8-25, 13-25, 25-23, 18-25)
Country Christian 0 Open Door Christian Academy 3 (8-25, 1-25, 24-26)
Country Christian 3, Grand View Christian Academy 2 (25-13, 24-26, 15-25, 25-22, 15-8)
C.S. Lewis Academy 0, Perrydale 3 (8-25, 11-25, 15-25)
Boys Soccer
Woodburn 2, South Salem 1
Molalla 2, Westside Christian 3
Gervais 8, Grand View Christian Academy 4
Girls Soccer
Newberg 2, McNary 1
Woodburn 0, Wilsonville 4
Cross Country
Country Christian, Veritas at OES XC Invitational
Boys, top finisher:
21. Josh Davis, junior, Country Christian - 11:43.1
Girls, top finisher:
36. Lucy Berkebile, sophomore, Veritas - 17:37.5
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Volleyball
C.S. Lewis Academy 3, Livingstone Adventist Academy (25-15, 25-19, 25-19)
Boys Soccer
Canby 0, Central Catholic 5
Girls Soccer
Canby 0, Nelson 2
Cross Country
Gervais, Kennedy, North Marion, St. Paul at Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Football
Canby 37, Beaverton 7
Volleyball
Newberg 3, Forest Grove 0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-19)
Woodburn 3, Crescent Valley 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13)
Molalla 3, Gladstone 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-10)
Kennedy 3, Regis 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-18)
Gervais 3, Delphian 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-18)
Colton at Blanchet Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
St. Paul 3, Perrydale 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-11)
Boys Soccer
Woodburn 0, Lincoln 2
North Marion 2, Gladstone 1
Gervais 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2
Kennedy 0, Portland Christian 4
Girls Soccer
Woodburn 3, Sherwood 3
Newberg 0, McDaniel 0
North Marion 0, Gladstone 1
Gervais/Kennedy 0, Yamhill-Carlton 5
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Football
Newberg vs. Aloha, 7 p.m.
Molalla vs. Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 7 p.m.
Woodburn vs. Tillamook, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Rainier, 7 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Gervais at Regis, 7 p.m.
Colton at Knappa, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
St. Paul at Stanfield, 2 p.m.
C.S. Lewis Academy vs. Southwest Christian, 6 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Crane, 3:30 p.m. at Stanfield High School
Boys Soccer
Newberg at McNary, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Newberg, Veritas at Meriwether CC Classic at Meriwether National Golf Club
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Football
St. Paul vs. Lost River, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Newberg vs. TBD, 8 a.m. at Sprague High School
Molalla vs. Riverdale, TBD at Estacada High School
Cross Country
Country Christian, Woodburn at Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School
Molalla at Northwest Classic XC 2022 at Lane Community College
C.S. Lewis Academy at Inaugural Jewell Jaunt
Girls Water Polo
Newberg vs. Gresham, 9 a.m.
Newberg vs. Lakeridge, 1 p.m.
Newberg vs. Ashland, 5 p.m.{loadposition sub-article-02}
