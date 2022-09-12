Read full article on original website
610KONA
The Yakima-Filmed Movie, All Sorts, Gets an Online Streaming Date
A few years back the people at Psychic Bunny filmed a movie based in Yakima, Washington mostly using local area actors and behind-the-scenes crew. It was a wonderful experience for all those who were involved. Fast-forward a few years later (through the pandemic) and the movie was finally released. It went on tour to a few select cities including a red carpet debut in LA, Seattle and even Yakima to name a few cities.
610KONA
Last Chance for Farm Fresh Flowers in Benton City
Summer is wrapping up and so are the blooms that brighten our kitchen tables! You only have a few weeks left to grab a bouquet of farm-fresh flowers from the Woodstad Farm flower cart, in Benton City. If you have never been out to the flower cart, here is what...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima
When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee
It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
FOX 11 and 41
A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023
SELAH, Wash. — After years in the making, the Selah Food Bank expanded its services to Naches. The Selah Naches Food Bank opens spring 2023. People can still get food from the bank at the Selah Civic Center until it opens. The current food bank only serves up to...
foodmanufacturing.com
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
A federal grand jury in Yakima, Washington, returned an indictment charging a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice and deceiving customers about the contaminated products. The indictment alleges that Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, Washington, and her company, Valley Processing Inc., conspired...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Renowned horse trainer coming to White Swan for two-day Horse Medicine Camp
A champion bronc rider and renowned horse trainer from Montana is coming to the Yakama Reservation on Monday and Tuesday to teach people about traditional horse culture and horsemanship. Phillip Whiteman Jr. of Lame Deer, whose Indian name is Heove ve' keso (Yellowbird), is described by some as the horse...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
washingtonwaterfronts.com
130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940
Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
Yakima Herald Republic
Chuck E. Cheese, Asian fusion restaurant planned near Valley Mall
UNION GAP — Two empty buildings near the main Valley Mall entrance on Main Street in Union Gap are expected to house new restaurants within the next year. Fuji, a restaurant owned and operated by the owner of Yakima’s Kyoto Sushi and Steakhouse, will open by the end of the year in the former Old Country Buffet building, said Linda DiLembo, general manager of Valley Mall. National chain Chuck E. Cheese plans to build on the former Bank of America site sometime in 2023.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
Family of Missing 4-Year-Old Creates Facebook Page to Stop Misinformation
The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has started a Facebook...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
KIMA TV
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
