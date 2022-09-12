ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Yakima-Filmed Movie, All Sorts, Gets an Online Streaming Date

A few years back the people at Psychic Bunny filmed a movie based in Yakima, Washington mostly using local area actors and behind-the-scenes crew. It was a wonderful experience for all those who were involved. Fast-forward a few years later (through the pandemic) and the movie was finally released. It went on tour to a few select cities including a red carpet debut in LA, Seattle and even Yakima to name a few cities.
Last Chance for Farm Fresh Flowers in Benton City

Summer is wrapping up and so are the blooms that brighten our kitchen tables! You only have a few weeks left to grab a bouquet of farm-fresh flowers from the Woodstad Farm flower cart, in Benton City. If you have never been out to the flower cart, here is what...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima

When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee

It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice

A federal grand jury in Yakima, Washington, returned an indictment charging a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice and deceiving customers about the contaminated products. The indictment alleges that Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, Washington, and her company, Valley Processing Inc., conspired...
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940

Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
Chuck E. Cheese, Asian fusion restaurant planned near Valley Mall

UNION GAP — Two empty buildings near the main Valley Mall entrance on Main Street in Union Gap are expected to house new restaurants within the next year. Fuji, a restaurant owned and operated by the owner of Yakima’s Kyoto Sushi and Steakhouse, will open by the end of the year in the former Old Country Buffet building, said Linda DiLembo, general manager of Valley Mall. National chain Chuck E. Cheese plans to build on the former Bank of America site sometime in 2023.
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave

YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.

