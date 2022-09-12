Read full article on original website
nebpreps.com
Softball Coaches Poll 9.15.22
Each week during the high school softball season coaches from the three Nebraska classes rated the teams in their class. In conjunction with Nebraska High School Fastpitch, here are the ratings for September 15th. Class A (Record), Previous Ranking, First Place Votes. 1. Gretna (20-0), 1, 22. 2. Omaha Marian...
nebpreps.com
Ballard’s Recruitment Brewing
Cole Ballard’s recruitment took a turn upward last week when FCS school St. Thomas offered the 6-foot, 190-pound athlete. Ballard, a two-way player, running back and safety added the Tommies were the first Division I school to offer Ballard. Division II schools Augustana and Bemidji State have previously offered.
