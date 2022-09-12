Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded
FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
Arkansas vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arkansas (2-0), Missouri State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Bobby Petrino expects ‘feelings and emotions’ as he returns to Arkansas on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on...
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview Missouri State matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on Missouri State this Saturday. With Missouri State coming to town, it also means the return of former Hogs coach, Bobby Petrino. Hear what Isaiah Nichols, Chris Paul Jr., Brady Latham and AJ Green...
bestofarkansassports.com
The SEC’s Weekly Awards Seem to Have it Out for Arkansas. Here’s What the Data Say.
FAYETTEVILLE — As soon as it was announced Sunday that Drew Sanders had been selected as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, several Arkansas football fans joked — or, quite frankly, predicted — the linebacker would share the honor in his own conference. Sure...
hogville.net
Petrino previews visit to Arkansas
As embarrassing for the university as it was, Petrino did a lot more good than bad for the football program. Like Coach Pittman stated, he uses Petrinos time here as a recruiting tool. It shows just how far the football team has been and how it can be relevant nationally again. If it were up to the majority of Hog fans, he never would have been fired over the situation. I appreciate his time here. He apologized to everyone during his speech at the LR Touchdown Club. If his wife forgave him, then who am I to judge. I'm not mad at him.
sgfcitizen.org
Legendary Hillcrest pitcher Doug Bennett dies at 52
Springfield has a rich tradition of high school baseball excellence and few, if any, were better than Doug Bennett when it came to throwing a baseball. Bennett led Hillcrest High School to the 1988 state championship as a senior, then went on to earn all-conference honors for the Arkansas Razorbacks before a professional career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
hogville.net
Razorback Ice Hockey
Razorback Ice Hockey has started up for this season. Games are at the Jones Center in Springdale. You can Google Arkansas Razorback Ice Hockey for the schedule.
auroraadvertiser.net
Jackson assists with coin toss at age 98
“Touch down. Every morning. Ten times. Not just now and then.”. I get out of breath just thinking about that “Chicken Fat” song, clipboards, whistles, gym suits and record players. I was humming it to myself as I stomped around the track at Friday night’s football game against...
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
11 of the Best Branson Resorts For Families
Explore summer fun at its best at the best family resorts in Branson, Missouri. Branson, MO, is definitely a destination for diverse forms of entertainment and adventure. Cradled in the Ozarks, this beautiful mountain town has everything to keep people of all ages doing something to do. Amusement parks, concert venues, and resorts all make for great ways to check out all you can get.
Elephant Rocks rated 3rd in top US landmarks people wish to visit
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – In a poll conducted on which local natural landmarks people would most like to visit, Belleview’s Elephant rocks ranked third place. Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans and revealed that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was the top landmark most people would like to see. […]
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
Springfield Business Journal
Summer 2022 Construction in the Ozarks
Editor's Note: In Springfield Business Journal’s summer 2022 project report, we’ve compiled 20 construction projects from the region representing at least $178 million in investments and 1.2 million square feet of new construction, additions and renovations. There’s a lot of dirt moving, as they say, and locals will soon reap the benefits of new and updated schools, medical clinics, apartment complexes, a sports facility and even a jellyfish exhibit. —Christine Temple, Executive Editor.
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
myozarksonline.com
Wrong way driver killed on I-44
A wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday afternoon at the 202-mile marker, six miles west of Cuba, was killed when his 1998 Volvo V70 collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Amber B. Bowman of Springfield. The highway patrol says 84-year-old Paul Hediger of St. Louis was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and was killed in the ensuing collision. Bowman was seriously injured and was airlifted by Arch Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.
Liberty Utilities denies billing error as families face shut-off notices
As Liberty Utilities customers cut back on electric and water usage, they say their bills have only multiplied under the utility monopoly.
Why your waits at train crossings are growing longer than ever in Springfield
BNSF Railway, the main rail carrier serving Springfield, is one of the companies testing the limits of trains lengths. The Fort Worth-based company didn’t have anyone to go on camera. However, in a statement, Ben Wilemon, BNSF External Corporate Communications Manager, explained the railway’s perspective:
KYTV
Deadly crash ties up traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that snarled traffic on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. Police say a westbound semi hit a pickup after pulling in front of the big rig Thursday afternoon. Officers say the man driving the pickup...
