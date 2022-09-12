ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class is loaded

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers. An editor’s note is I interviewed Bryant edge TJ Lindsey and Valley View linebacker Brian Huff last night and my recorder is no longer working like it should. It recorded them but you can’t hear what they are saying.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College Football News

Arkansas vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arkansas (2-0), Missouri State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Arkansas’ players preview Missouri State matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on Missouri State this Saturday. With Missouri State coming to town, it also means the return of former Hogs coach, Bobby Petrino. Hear what Isaiah Nichols, Chris Paul Jr., Brady Latham and AJ Green...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Springfield, MO
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
hogville.net

Petrino previews visit to Arkansas

As embarrassing for the university as it was, Petrino did a lot more good than bad for the football program. Like Coach Pittman stated, he uses Petrinos time here as a recruiting tool. It shows just how far the football team has been and how it can be relevant nationally again. If it were up to the majority of Hog fans, he never would have been fired over the situation. I appreciate his time here. He apologized to everyone during his speech at the LR Touchdown Club. If his wife forgave him, then who am I to judge. I'm not mad at him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sgfcitizen.org

Legendary Hillcrest pitcher Doug Bennett dies at 52

Springfield has a rich tradition of high school baseball excellence and few, if any, were better than Doug Bennett when it came to throwing a baseball. Bennett led Hillcrest High School to the 1988 state championship as a senior, then went on to earn all-conference honors for the Arkansas Razorbacks before a professional career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
hogville.net

Razorback Ice Hockey

Razorback Ice Hockey has started up for this season. Games are at the Jones Center in Springdale. You can Google Arkansas Razorback Ice Hockey for the schedule.
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Harris
auroraadvertiser.net

Jackson assists with coin toss at age 98

“Touch down. Every morning. Ten times. Not just now and then.”. I get out of breath just thinking about that “Chicken Fat” song, clipboards, whistles, gym suits and record players. I was humming it to myself as I stomped around the track at Friday night’s football game against...
AURORA, MO
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 of the Best Branson Resorts For Families

Explore summer fun at its best at the best family resorts in Branson, Missouri. Branson, MO, is definitely a destination for diverse forms of entertainment and adventure. Cradled in the Ozarks, this beautiful mountain town has everything to keep people of all ages doing something to do. Amusement parks, concert venues, and resorts all make for great ways to check out all you can get.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri State#Uca#American Football#College Football#Kj#Jefferson R Jr
KOLR10 News

Elephant Rocks rated 3rd in top US landmarks people wish to visit

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – In a poll conducted on which local natural landmarks people would most like to visit, Belleview’s Elephant rocks ranked third place. Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury small-ship expeditions, polled 2,100 Americans and revealed that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was the top landmark most people would like to see. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Summer 2022 Construction in the Ozarks

Editor's Note: In Springfield Business Journal’s summer 2022 project report, we’ve compiled 20 construction projects from the region representing at least $178 million in investments and 1.2 million square feet of new construction, additions and renovations. There’s a lot of dirt moving, as they say, and locals will soon reap the benefits of new and updated schools, medical clinics, apartment complexes, a sports facility and even a jellyfish exhibit. —Christine Temple, Executive Editor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
myozarksonline.com

Wrong way driver killed on I-44

A wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday afternoon at the 202-mile marker, six miles west of Cuba, was killed when his 1998 Volvo V70 collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Amber B. Bowman of Springfield. The highway patrol says 84-year-old Paul Hediger of St. Louis was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and was killed in the ensuing collision. Bowman was seriously injured and was airlifted by Arch Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Deadly crash ties up traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that snarled traffic on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. Police say a westbound semi hit a pickup after pulling in front of the big rig Thursday afternoon. Officers say the man driving the pickup...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy