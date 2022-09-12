Read full article on original website
Related
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: A visit to the Muffin House; Royal Smoke Shop wafts onto Rte. 9; New program for nurse practitioner faculty
Somehow we’d never made it over the Muffin House Café(325 N. Main St.) until this week, when in our quest to go everywhere in Natick we braved the never-ending construction mess on Rte. 27. We got there during the 8am rush, along with high school students and others...
natickreport.com
Congrats to Natick’s National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Two Natick High School students and one Walnut Hill School students are among the 16,000 academically accomplished semifinalists eligible for part of some $28 million in scholarships to be awarded next spring. Those qualifying scored high on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and met other requirements. About...
Comments / 0