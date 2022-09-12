Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB・
After Dodgers' record clinch, here’s where they turn their attention next
For many Dodgers players, Tuesday's accomplishment was just the latest step. A day after securing a spot in the playoffs, the Dodgers tallied their 98th win of the season in Game 141 to clinch a division title faster than any other team in Los Angeles history. Pitcher Andrew Heaney joked...
Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move
Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
NFL・
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
Have Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina set an "untouchable" batterymates record | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander breaks down why he believes Adam Wainright and Yadier Molina may have just set an untouchable record for the St. Louis Cardinals. Afterwards, Verlander reveals the candidates that have a long shot at the record, with Logan Webb and Joey Bart, Hunter Brown and Korey Lee, Grayson Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman, Quinn Priester and Henry Davis, and Bobby Miller and Diego Cartaya being featured in the list.
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'
Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead
Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 698th home run vs. Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St. Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
