ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival

By Marsha Badger
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXWiT_0hsBJW8g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrHLc_0hsBJW8g00

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Janelle Monae is a true artist, and it shows. The singer and actress wore a show-stopping dress at the Toronto Film Festival, and it is a literal work of art.

The cream-colored Iris Van Herpen FW22 Couture gown featured structured feather-like detailing that draped from one shoulder and cascaded into a long train that trailed behind her. Monae matched the look with a detailed updo in her signature honey blonde hue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kir8O_0hsBJW8g00

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Monae is usually a front row fixture during New York Fashion Week, but this time around, she decided to spend her time north of the border to commemorate the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the Toronto Film Festival.

Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn is responsible for this flawless look. In an Instagram post, she shared a behind the scenes look at the actress serving looks on a piping hot platter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alexandra Mandelkorn (@mandelkorn)

Whether it’s an appearance for a red carpet event or on the front row of a fashion show, the 36-year-old actress always brings her top-tier style. There’s no shape, pattern, fabric or color too bold or outlandish for Monae. She is skilled at wearing elaborate pieces and bringing them to life.

DON’T MISS…

Janelle Monáe Is Living Her Best Topless Life In Ibiza, And We Are Envious

Janelle Monae Promotes Her New Book ‘The Memory Librarian’ In A Chic Latex Dress

Here Are The Best Ball Gowns To Hit The Academy Awards Red Carpet

These 10 Celebrities Are Letting Their Natural Curls Loose

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Nabs Alice Diop’s Venice Winner ‘Saint Omer’

Neon’s boutique label Super has acquired the U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s Saint Omer after a bow at Venice. The film picked up the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, played in Toronto and is headed to a U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival. Super plans to release the film theatrically. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Nuclear' Review: Oliver Stone's Lazy Case for Nuclear PowerTIFF: Ti West Sets 'MaXXXine' as Third Film in 'X' WorldVenice: Hirokazu Kore-eda Opens Up About His Italian Film Influences, State of Japanese Cinema Diop co-wrote her debut fiction feature alongside Amrita David and Marie Ndiaye. Saint Omer stars Kayije...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Real Love Boat’: CBS Reveals Cold Open Featuring Ted Lange Cameo

CBS is preparing to set sail with The Real Love Boat by sharing the cold open of its new dating show aboard a Princess Cruises ship. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host the veritable Love Island on the sea adventure that will bring 12 singles together for love on the Lido deck. Like the dramatized version from the ’70s, the unscripted show will feature three key crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) — to serve in matchmaking roles. Even Ted Lange, who played the original bartender Isaac Washington on the drama, makes...
TV SERIES
Robb Report

Chopard and Mariah Carey Team Up on a Suite of High Jewelry Butterfly Designs

Call it the butterfly effect. From De Beers’ new Portraits of Nature collection of butterfly-inspired diamond jewels to the countless Lepidoptera-themed designs introduced at the Las Vegas jewelry shows in June, high-end jewelers are paying homage to the winged creatures like never before. Sure, jewelry has always had a love affair with butterflies — but the events of the past two and a half years have reminded just about everyone of how newly resonant the symbol is amidst our collective, pandemic-induced transformation. The butterflies in Chopard’s newest high jewelry collection, however, have a much more personal meaning. Designed in collaboration with Mariah Carey,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Janelle Monáe
IndieWire

Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later

Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
MOVIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy