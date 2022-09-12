Emma Corrin Goes Edgy in Miu Miu Bodysuit for ‘My Policeman’ Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Emma Corrin went with their signature standout style for their latest red carpet appearance.

The British actor attended the premiere of their upcoming drama film “My Policeman” on Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing an edgy all-black look from Miu Miu . Corrin’s look was a high-cut black bodysuit accented with a black sheer train. They paired the look with sheer black tights and jewelry from Cartier, including the Panthère de Cartier High Jewelry earrings featuring emeralds and a matching emerald ring. Corrin’s look was styled by Harry Lambert.

Corrin posed on the red carpet alongside costars Harry Styles and David Dawson. Styles had his own standout fashion moment on the red carpet, wearing an all-green Gucci look.

(L-R) Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the “My Policeman” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 11.

Corrin is best known for playing the role of Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown” season four. They won a Golden Globe for the role.

“My Policeman” is set in 1957 and tells the story of a closeted policeman (played by Styles) who has an affair with an art curator (played by Dawson) while he is married to a schoolteacher (played by Corrin). The film will premiere in theaters on Oct. 21 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.