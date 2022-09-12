ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

New York museums to disclose artwork looted by Nazis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required to let the public know about that dark history through signs or placards put on display with the stolen objects. Experts estimate that at least 600,000 pieces of artwork were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II. Some of those objects ended up in the world’s great museums. The new rule comes as many museums in the U.S. and Europe are reckoning with collections that also contain numerous objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism.
Ayako Uehara takes 1-shot lead as LPGA returns to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ayako Uehara of Japan is the first-round leader at the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour. The 38-year-old is slowly returning from a lung issue that kept her away from golf for six months. This is her third tournament back. The key to her round was a couple of par saves at the start. Uehara rode that momentum to five birdies over the next seven holes. Hannah Green had a 66. The group at 67 included Nelly Korda. She had four birdies, a bogey, a double bogey and an eagle. That was just on the front nine.
Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant knocked down

BOARDMAN, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon’s last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland General Electric knocked down the facility in Boardman on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., demolition crews imploded the nearly 700-foot tall stack and boiler. It took just seconds for the facility to come tumbling down. The...
