Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Mailbag: NC State Week

Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers ahead of Texas Tech's matchup at NC State.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

