Read full article on original website
Related
Taylorsville Times
Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash
On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
WXII 12
"It's a hot mess": parents, residents concerned for safety in front of North Surry High School
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Parents and community members are worried for the safety of students and drivers after three accidents have happened within the past month in front of North Surry High School. According to a Surry County School spokesperson, there have been three accidents involving student drivers exiting...
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
thecarrollnews.com
Truckers Parade Against Cancer set for Sept. 17
Trucks line up in preparation for the annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer in previous years. This year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. leaving the VFW in Hillsville on Sept. 17. Organizers of the Annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer believe the 16th installment of the event, scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Tuesday incident at the Sheetz store on Rockford Street resulted in a Mount Airy woman being charged with misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired, according to city police reports. After a brief investigation by officers who encountered Mary Catherine Smith, 39, of 113 Tryon Lane, at Sheetz,...
NC community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of the Stokes County community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Joseph Southern after he was killed Monday night on his motorcycle after a head-on collision. Wednesday, friends and family supported one another as they laughed, cried, and told stories of Joseph or “Cole” that they will always remember. […]
WXII 12
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
RELATED PEOPLE
whee.net
Axton man almost kills woman
An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
Why are flags at half staff today in Virginia?
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Man, dog escape Galax house fire
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Fire Department says one man and his dog escaped a house fire Tuesday night. Fire crews say they were called to the 1300 block of Poplar Knob Road at 10:38 p.m. At that time, heavy fire was showing from the home. The man and his...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
NRVNews
9/17-18: Pulaski County Flea Market
Hundreds of vendors and millions of items. Over a dozen different food vendors, including the famous Lion Dog (if you have not tried one, you are missing out). Expect to have a ton of fun hunting for that rare items or the deal of the century. Although over 100 spaces are under roof, it is a largely an outdoor event. The terrain is varied from asphalt, gravel and grass.
‘It was chaos’: apartment tenant recalls possible arson incident
WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WJHL)- Investigators in Washington County, Virginia are looking into a possible case of arson after an apartment tenant started a fire Sunday night. “I hear a big bang- and I’m like what the crap was that? And he’s just down here slamming stuff around and then maybe two seconds after that– smoke […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
WSLS
TSA stops Pulaski County woman with loaded gun at ROA airport
ROANOKE, Va. – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Pulaski County woman from bringing a loaded gun onto her flight Tuesday. The gun was a .380 caliber handgun that held six bullets. A TSA officer noticed the gun on the X-ray monitor in the woman’s carry-on. TSA...
Comments / 0