Mount Airy, NC

Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash

On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90,...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Truckers Parade Against Cancer set for Sept. 17

Trucks line up in preparation for the annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer in previous years. This year’s parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. leaving the VFW in Hillsville on Sept. 17. Organizers of the Annual Truckers Parade Against Cancer believe the 16th installment of the event, scheduled...
HILLSVILLE, VA
Elkin, NC
Galax, VA
Virginia Accidents
Elkin, NC
Virginia State
Mount Airy, NC
Virginia Crime & Safety
Mount Airy, NC
Galax, VA
Police reports

• A Tuesday incident at the Sheetz store on Rockford Street resulted in a Mount Airy woman being charged with misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired, according to city police reports. After a brief investigation by officers who encountered Mary Catherine Smith, 39, of 113 Tryon Lane, at Sheetz,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Jason Cummings
Axton man almost kills woman

An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
AXTON, VA
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Man, dog escape Galax house fire

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Fire Department says one man and his dog escaped a house fire Tuesday night. Fire crews say they were called to the 1300 block of Poplar Knob Road at 10:38 p.m. At that time, heavy fire was showing from the home. The man and his...
GALAX, VA
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
9/17-18: Pulaski County Flea Market

Hundreds of vendors and millions of items. Over a dozen different food vendors, including the famous Lion Dog (if you have not tried one, you are missing out). Expect to have a ton of fun hunting for that rare items or the deal of the century. Although over 100 spaces are under roof, it is a largely an outdoor event. The terrain is varied from asphalt, gravel and grass.​
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
Visiting every town in North Carolina?

Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

