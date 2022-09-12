Read full article on original website
coast931.com
Police say Lewiston shooting that left victim hospitalized was not random
Police in Lewiston say the victim of a shooting at a parking lot in Lewiston was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Thursday afternoon. Lewiston police say the 27-year-old man was shot around 2:40 p.m. at the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street. He was found...
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
Hunting dogs go missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit
Police in Ogunquit have located all but one of several hunting dogs that got loose following a crash on the turnpike. Police said the crash happened at mile 14 northbound around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia was driving a pickup truck when he fell asleep at the wheel and swiped a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer rolled over several times.
Silver Alert called off after missing Kittery woman is found safe
UPDATE: Police say Susan Hayes has been safely located. Police in Kittery are asking for help locating a missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s. Kittery Police said Susan Hayes has been missing from her Picott Road home possibly since 12 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Hayes may be wearing jeans and...
Maine Med nurses reach tentative deal on union contract with hospital
After prolonged negotiations, nurses at Maine’s largest hospital have reached a tentative 3-year agreement with the hospital on a union contract. The nurses union at Maine Medical Center in Portland announced Thursday that it had reached a contract that covers patient and workplace safety, as well as wages, benefits and working conditions.
