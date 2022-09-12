ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? This Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Home Depot's Q2 performance showed that the consumer remains strong. The company is a profit-generating machine and consistently cash-flow positive. The stock is trading below its historical average price-to-earnings multiple. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Roku Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
Benzinga

These 5 Experts See A Market Crash Ahead: What Do BZ Readers Think?

A majority of Benzinga readers, 63.5%, expect the S&P 500 to hit a new low in September, according to a recent survey. More than 36% say it won't. The feedback comes as recession fears escalate on the heels of Tuesday's massive sell-off — the worst since June 2020. It's no surprise that some big-name investors are especially bearish as of late.
