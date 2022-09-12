Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move
Market downturns may seem like scary times to buy stocks. But they actually are among the best times to invest. Today's environment doesn't change the long-term outlook for these exciting players. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
If You Invested $1,000 In PayPal (PYPL) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. PayPal's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a lackluster investment in...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Got $1,000? This Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy
Home Depot's Q2 performance showed that the consumer remains strong. The company is a profit-generating machine and consistently cash-flow positive. The stock is trading below its historical average price-to-earnings multiple. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
msn.com
This superbull at JPMorgan who called the summer rally sees a soft landing ahead. Here’s his advice on stocks and oil.
A fifth-straight win was taken off the table after August CPI numbers surprised on the upside. And it looks like there’s nothing to sway the Fed from a 75-basis-point hike this month. Still, when it does look like CPI is peaking, our chart of the day below has some good news for investors.
Elon Musk's Takeover Set To Get Twitter Shareholder Approval By 'Wide Margin' Today: Report
Shareholders of Twitter Inc TWTR are likely to approve the $44 billion takeover led by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk — a proposal the billionaire entrepreneur is no longer keen on seeing through. What Happened: Early trends indicate investors approving the deal by a wide margin, according to...
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning
The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Roku Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?
Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
These 5 Experts See A Market Crash Ahead: What Do BZ Readers Think?
A majority of Benzinga readers, 63.5%, expect the S&P 500 to hit a new low in September, according to a recent survey. More than 36% say it won't. The feedback comes as recession fears escalate on the heels of Tuesday's massive sell-off — the worst since June 2020. It's no surprise that some big-name investors are especially bearish as of late.
