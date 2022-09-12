ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
actapgh.org

Smithfield Street Bridge to Close Tonight in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, September 14 weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a full closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Clinton, NJ
City
Independence Township, NJ
Beaver County, PA
Traffic
County
Beaver County, PA
butlerradio.com

Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge

Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Smartphone#Android#Sunny Hill
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
SOMERSET, PA
wtae.com

All lanes of Parkway West reopen after multi-vehicle crash

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash led to restrictions on the Parkway West Wednesday morning. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. near mile-marker 65.1 in the eastbound lanes. As of 6:45 a.m., traffic was at a standstill in the area of the crash scene but by...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Twitter
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field

The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy