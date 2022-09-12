Read full article on original website
Southbound Route 28 Single-lane Closure Begins Thursday in O’Hara Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, September 15, weather permitting. A single-lane restriction in the right lane will occur on Route 28 in the southbound direction from approximately one mile south of Guys Run Road...
PennDOT Replacing Standard ID With Real ID Beginning November
To enhance the security of driver's licenses and identification card products, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be updating design and security features.
Community members, businesses outraged by ‘oil and chips’ work on busy roads
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Business owners and community members along Babcock Boulevard and surrounding roadways are outraged by the results of sealing work recently completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “This is like Armageddon. Something went wrong,” said Millvale resident Kristen Seiler. “I feel like I’m living in...
Smithfield Street Bridge to Close Tonight in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, September 14 weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a full closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge...
State Police Respond to Two Vehicle Accident That Occurred As Vehicle is Turning Into Driveway
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident on at 3:10 PM, August 25, 2022, along Pa 351 near Oaks lane in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. Upon arriving and investigating it...
Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge
Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers
A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
All lanes of Parkway West reopen after multi-vehicle crash
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash led to restrictions on the Parkway West Wednesday morning. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. near mile-marker 65.1 in the eastbound lanes. As of 6:45 a.m., traffic was at a standstill in the area of the crash scene but by...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
Allegheny County Health Department puts residents on notice after citing local restaurant
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department put a consumer alert sticker on the front door of Ragtime Pizza in Duquesne after inspectors found inches of grease, water and fecal matter on the basement floor. “By the time you have fecal matter on the floor, it’s been...
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
Beaver Falls residents left with damaged homes after water main break
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — It’s been one week since a water main break in Beaver Falls caused damage to several homes. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with homeowners who are dealing with the aftermath. Watch the report from Beaver Falls in the video player above. Nancy March...
Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field
The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
People urged to stay out of water after oil spilled at Connoquenessing Creek in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Oil spilled into the Connoquenessing Creek in Butler and now people are being urged to stay out of the water for at least a month that includes those who canoe and kayak. “It was disheartening to hear it because I enjoy kayaking and I won’t be...
Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
