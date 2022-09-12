Read full article on original website
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
Remembering the Battle of Osawatomie
John Brown Memorial Park was the site of the Battle of Osawatomie, which was fought on Aug. 31, 1856. John Brown and 30 to 45 Free State defenders worked to delay 250 proslavery guerillas from looting and burning Osawatomie. Brown and his men succeeded in their goal, giving the citizens of Osawatomie time to evacuate and avoid harm from the proslavery guerillas who were determined to wipe Osawatomie off the map.
Judge denies request to modify bond for former state hospital employee
New court dates have been set for the teenage patient and former employee of Osawatomie State Hospital who are facing multiple charges after leaving the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together early on the morning of Aug. 29. The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III of Wichita, and he...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Kansas
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
County to replace four culverts in coming months
Escalating construction costs have led to an uptick in the price of replacing four culverts in Miami County. Road and Bridge Director Eric Sandberg asked the County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to authorize adding $10,151.50 to the original $869,000 budget for phase one of the county’s culvert replacement project — bringing the revised total to $879,150.50.
Freedom Festival set for Sept. 17-18 in Osawatomie
OSAWATOMIE — The 2022 Freedom Festival will bring history to life this weekend at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie. The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Osawatomie's new public works director enjoys serving community
OSAWATOMIE — Director of Public Works Michele Silsbee has been on the job about two months, tackling the city of Osawatomie’s infrastructure goals — and that starts with critical street rehabilitation projects. Brown Avenue is one of the major focuses of the city’s 2022 Paving the Way...
