Read full article on original website
Related
actapgh.org
Smithfield Street Bridge to Close Tonight in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, September 14 weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a full closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge...
actapgh.org
Southbound Route 28 Single-lane Closure Begins Thursday in O’Hara Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, September 15, weather permitting. A single-lane restriction in the right lane will occur on Route 28 in the southbound direction from approximately one mile south of Guys Run Road...
actapgh.org
Southbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge Weekend Closure September 16-19
PennDOT District 11 is announcing the third of four southbound weekend closures on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 16 through Monday morning, September 19 weather permitting. A full closure of the I-79 Neville Island Bridge...
actapgh.org
Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Overnight Utility Work Begins Thursday in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, September 15 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 51 between Glenbury Street and Overbrook Boulevard nightly from 6 p.m. to 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community members, businesses outraged by ‘oil and chips’ work on busy roads
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Business owners and community members along Babcock Boulevard and surrounding roadways are outraged by the results of sealing work recently completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “This is like Armageddon. Something went wrong,” said Millvale resident Kristen Seiler. “I feel like I’m living in...
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Allegheny County Health Department puts residents on notice after citing local restaurant
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department put a consumer alert sticker on the front door of Ragtime Pizza in Duquesne after inspectors found inches of grease, water and fecal matter on the basement floor. “By the time you have fecal matter on the floor, it’s been...
pghcitypaper.com
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sewickley officials delay taking action on parish demolition request
Sewickley officials want a structural study done on a historic district property before possibly authorizing its demolition. Council tabled action at its Sept. 13 meeting on a recommendation by the borough’s historic review commission to deny a demolition request from the the Divine Redeemer Parish. Parish officials want to...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022
It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
wtae.com
New COVID-19 booster available in Allegheny County, what you need to know
PITTSBURGH — A new COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available in Allegheny County. The COVID-19 bivalent booster shot was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention roughly two weeks ago. Now the health department, health care providers and pharmacies are offering Moderna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cranberryeagle.com
Mars principal faces 2nd DUI
A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating shooting in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, calls for the shooting came in at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday. State police confirmed the shooting took place in the 400 block of Clover Street in Brownsville. There is no...
Police: Pedestrian in North Apollo suffered medical emergency, not struck by vehicle
Kiski Township police say a man taken by ambulance from along River Road in North Apollo Monday night was not struck by a vehicle. Surveillance camera footage shows the man, whose identity has not been released, suffered a medical emergency and collapsed near the roadway. It initially was reported the man had been struck by a vehicle.
wtae.com
41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County
HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
wtae.com
Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
WYTV.com
When will the leaves begin to change in Ohio and Pennsylvania?
While the astronomical start of fall is about 10 days away, meteorological fall started on September 1 and that means that the fall colors are close behind. Have you ever wondered about the date that leaves begin to change? What about the best time to see those fall colors? Well, today we will learn about the how fast the leaves change during the fall months.
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
Comments / 0