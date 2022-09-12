ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

actapgh.org

Smithfield Street Bridge to Close Tonight in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Wednesday night, September 14 weather permitting. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a full closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
actapgh.org

Southbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge Weekend Closure September 16-19

PennDOT District 11 is announcing the third of four southbound weekend closures on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, September 16 through Monday morning, September 19 weather permitting. A full closure of the I-79 Neville Island Bridge...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes

Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022

It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars principal faces 2nd DUI

A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
PRESTO, PA
wtae.com

41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

When will the leaves begin to change in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

While the astronomical start of fall is about 10 days away, meteorological fall started on September 1 and that means that the fall colors are close behind. Have you ever wondered about the date that leaves begin to change? What about the best time to see those fall colors? Well, today we will learn about the how fast the leaves change during the fall months.
OHIO STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
PITTSBURGH, PA

