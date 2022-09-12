ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers host the Astros to start 3-game series

 4 days ago
Houston Astros (90-50, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-86, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (14-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -208, Tigers +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Monday.

Detroit has a 28-40 record at home and a 53-86 record overall. The Tigers have a 28-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston has a 90-50 record overall and a 43-28 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The Astros are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 55 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 10-for-28 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 32 home runs while slugging .590. Kyle Tucker is 9-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-6, .246 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Astros: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

