‘Werewolf killer’ told to stay off social media

A Virginia man who stabbed to death a stranger whom he thought was a werewolf, has now been told that he needs to stay off social media. Pankaj Bhasin was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2019 after stabbing a store manager more than 50 times because Bhasin thought the man was a werewolf, WRC reported.
