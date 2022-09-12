Read full article on original website
Related
Day care teacher accused of slamming child in crib, pinning child to mattress
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A teacher at a day care was charged with child abuse for allegedly injuring a child with special needs. Heather Miller, who worked as a lead teacher in an infant room at the Lawrence School, was arrested and charged with two felonies Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
‘Werewolf killer’ told to stay off social media
A Virginia man who stabbed to death a stranger whom he thought was a werewolf, has now been told that he needs to stay off social media. Pankaj Bhasin was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2019 after stabbing a store manager more than 50 times because Bhasin thought the man was a werewolf, WRC reported.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0