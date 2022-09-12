Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
A pill to strengthen muscle and bone
Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice. Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice. Tokyo, Japan...
bioengineer.org
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could...
bioengineer.org
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Sept. 14, 2022 – Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
bioengineer.org
Better screening could predict and prevent sudden cardiac death in young people
Nearly nine in ten cases of sudden cardiac death (SCD) due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in young people are preceded by symptoms, ECG abnormalities or a positive family history, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Erik Börjesson of Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden, and colleagues. Those findings suggest that expanding cardiac screening beyond competitive athletes could aid in the prevention of SCD in the young population with HCM.
RELATED PEOPLE
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the...
bioengineer.org
When microbiomes collide
Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) – the transfer of lower intestinal fluids and microbes from one individual to another – is sometimes used to treat inflammatory gut diseases, including ulcerative colitis and bacterial infections. Although a form of it was first recorded in 4th century China, it was introduced to western medicine in the 1950s. In the last two decades, it has steadily gained prominence.
bioengineer.org
T cells use force to destroy cancer cells
As a part of our immune defences, cytotoxic T cells – or killer T cells – seek out and destroy cells that are infected or cancerous. This process is essential for the body’s defence against diseases. As a part of our immune defences, cytotoxic T cells –...
bioengineer.org
The blood pressure monitor of your dreams
Geckos can stick to just about anything, and their feet are helping Pitt researchers revolutionize how medical professionals can monitor blood pressure. Geckos can stick to just about anything, and their feet are helping Pitt researchers revolutionize how medical professionals can monitor blood pressure. The small reptilians’ toe pads are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Repeated infections associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases
Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a new study publishing September 15th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
bioengineer.org
Is it really healthy to restrict protein intake for kidney transplant recipients?
Osaka, Japan – Conventional wisdom holds that low protein intake is essential for kidney disease patients. However, scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University demonstrated that it might not always be the case with their recent study on the relationship between protein intake and skeletal muscle mass in kidney transplant recipients. Their findings were published in Clinical Nutrition.
Comments / 0