Utica, NY

Hot 99.1

Albany Plummets In National University Rankings

The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Orange

COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.

This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Albany, NY
Utica, NY
Education
City
Rome, NY
City
Utica, NY
Albany, NY
Education
WSYR NewsChannel 9

COVID booster clinics in Central New York

(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County:  A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Change to Schenectady residency requirement for city employment fails

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you want a job with the city of Schenectady you will still have to live within the boundaries of the Electric City after a proposed revision to the city’s residency requirement failed Monday evening. With such a closed candidate pool of only city residents, dozens of jobs in departments like […]
mylittlefalls.com

Herkimer County Has Been Selected for a $500,000 State Community Development Block Grant

Herkimer County, NY – On June 23, 2022, Herkimer County was informed by the Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC) and the Office of Community Renewal (OCR) that the submitted application for New York State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds for half a million dollars was awarded! The County received this grant, and in conjunction with the Herkimer County IDA, the grant will be administered.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

