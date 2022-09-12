Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Plummets In National University Rankings
The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
Daily Orange
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
NewsChannel 36
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
WKTV
Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford among 150 stores slated to close
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bed Bath & Beyond in New Hartford is one of 150 stores that will soon be closing nationwide. ‘For Sale’ signs have been around the Consumer Square location for a while, but the official announcement was made Thursday. The company says it's closing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
Where to go for Oktoberfest in the Capital Region
As October gets closer, anticipation for Oktoberfest grows. The annual event celebrated around the world is fast approaching and there are so many spots around the capital region where you can participate.
localsyr.com
Oneida Indian Nation announces construction for new community and cultural center
(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation held a celebration for the start of construction for its new community and cultural center on Tuesday, September 13. The center will be on Oneida Indian Nation lands and will help to revitalize its homelands and investments to preserve the community for generations to come.
wamc.org
St. Johnsville residents want say in potential sale of village water
The Village of St. Johnsville in western Montgomery County, New York says it needs more information from a bottled water company that is seeking to utilize its drinking water source. Meantime, a group of concerned residents wants a say in any future actions. The company BlueTriton Brands, formerly Nestle Waters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown
On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
Change to Schenectady residency requirement for city employment fails
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you want a job with the city of Schenectady you will still have to live within the boundaries of the Electric City after a proposed revision to the city’s residency requirement failed Monday evening. With such a closed candidate pool of only city residents, dozens of jobs in departments like […]
mylittlefalls.com
Herkimer County Has Been Selected for a $500,000 State Community Development Block Grant
Herkimer County, NY – On June 23, 2022, Herkimer County was informed by the Housing Trust Fund Corporation (HTFC) and the Office of Community Renewal (OCR) that the submitted application for New York State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds for half a million dollars was awarded! The County received this grant, and in conjunction with the Herkimer County IDA, the grant will be administered.
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall
A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts. Latest Hair Trends. Stella specializes in...
Former Lake Luzerne trustee charged with grand larceny
A former Lake Luzerne trustee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC). State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Mark McLain, 72, of Lancaster, South Carolina, was charged with second-degree grand larceny.
Comments / 0