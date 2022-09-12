ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/14/22–9/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Captain Follows in His Father’s Footsteps

On the day Cheyenne Police Captain David Janes was born, his father, retired Torrington Police Chief Billy Janes, was in Quantico, Virginia attending the 125th session of the FBI National Academy. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, David followed in his father's footsteps, graduating as a member of the 283rd session, a...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Looking for 12-Year-Old Runaway

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair that's...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Charles Howell, 41 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
LARAMIE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH

As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County

Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
FORT COLLINS, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022

I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.  He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old

Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
CHEYENNE, WY
