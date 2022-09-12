Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
