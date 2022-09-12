ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

Breakout in Solar Stocks Is Just the Start of a Gold Rush

A few weeks ago, the White House signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It commits nearly $400 billion of federal spending to the energy sector – the largest climate bill in U.S. history. Solar companies are set to report record revenue and earnings growth over the next 12...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Intuitive Machines to go public on Nasdaq with acquisition company

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The space exploration company Intuitive Machines said Friday it will go public through a merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at about $1 billion. The special purpose acquisition company merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. And will...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy