InvestorPlace
Breakout in Solar Stocks Is Just the Start of a Gold Rush
A few weeks ago, the White House signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It commits nearly $400 billion of federal spending to the energy sector – the largest climate bill in U.S. history. Solar companies are set to report record revenue and earnings growth over the next 12...
Intuitive Machines to go public on Nasdaq with acquisition company
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The space exploration company Intuitive Machines said Friday it will go public through a merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at about $1 billion. The special purpose acquisition company merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. And will...
JPMorgan reduces credit to China's Tsingshan and metal clients globally
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has reduced lending to China's Tsingshan, one of the world's top nickel producers, while also paring back credit to other customers in Europe and Asia after a review of risk, sources close to the situation said.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says Europe recession is a 'done deal,' with U.S. still at risk
Recession risks look lower in the U.S. right now than foreign markets, but it all depends on the Fed.
