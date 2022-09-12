ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Police Ask for Help Identifying Vandalism Suspects

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park (Dell Range & Friendship Circle) and Mylar Park (5117 Seminoe Road) on September 10 and 11. Responding officers found the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged – porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Parks Hit by String of Vandalism

Cheyenne officials are asking for the public's help in finding whoever vandalized Cahill and Mylar parks over the weekend. The incidents are just the latest in a string of vandalism in the capital city. "When we plan developments for community use, a lot of time, effort, and money go into...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/14/22–9/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Charles Howell, 41 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne

I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH

As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Toys#Facebook Post#Keyon Love
oilcity.news

Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County

Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
FORT COLLINS, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022

I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Community Doctors Join Circle of Champions in 2022

Dr. Sandra Surbrugg and Dr. Robert Prentice have been outstanding members of the Cheyenne community for almost 50 years, earning them the title of the newest inductees into the Circle of Champions. They have dedicated their lives to working in and improving the healthcare industry in Cheyenne, both in practice and in leadership.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy