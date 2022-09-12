ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store

Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
FOREST GROVE, OR
WWEEK

A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Forest Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
kykn.com

Update on Vitae Springs Fire in South Salem

The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SALEM, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year

Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
OREGON STATE
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
montavilla.net

A SE Division Party on Saturday

TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KXL

New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront

The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon City News

Citizen: You can remove your property's restrictive covenant

Ralph Goldstein: Clackamas County residents should get rid of racially discriminatory provisions on deeds."No persons of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant." That is the racial covenant language I found in section 4 of my neighborhood association's document with the deed to my house. This language is no longer legally enforced, but leaving it is like leaving a "Whites Only" sign over a drinking fountain for "historical purposes." I...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KXL

New Tiny Home Village for Homeless in NE Portland

Northeast Portland has a new tiny home village, but this one has different rules. It allows people experiencing homelessness to use drugs and alcohol. Jan McManus, with the non profit WeShine, says the reality is that for people living on the streets, “Drugs and alcohol can be part of a survival mechanism to make it. You can’t set a bunch of extra hoops for them to go through to get off the street.”
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
PORTLAND, OR

