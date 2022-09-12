Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store
Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
Portland renters can apply for relocation assistance in 2023 if their rent goes up 10% or more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite rent control legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers in 2019, most people who rent could be facing a rate increase of up to 14.6% next year. But those who live in the city of Portland may be eligible for relocation assistance depending on how much their rent goes up.
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
Update on Vitae Springs Fire in South Salem
The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hillsboro prepares to open first Safe Rest Pods
The ground is graded and the temporary water meters are installed. There are only a few more things to do before Hillsboro’s newest temporary shelter site is ready to offer homeless people a safe place to sleep.
Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year
Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis
Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
‘It’s dehumanizing’: Hillsboro low-income tenants face rent increase
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A low-income tenant at an apartment building in Hillsboro says he's facing a rent increase of more than $300 a month. He's one of many at the Alma Gardens apartments who received a notice that their rent will climb in November. Several of Alma Gardens' tenants...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
A SE Division Party on Saturday
TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
Downtown Vancouver site being considered for a third homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is considering a third location for a "Safe Stay Community" for people experiencing homelessness. It’s still tentative but one site being considered is a bit different from the other two that are already in place. The site to be considered is now a big...
Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes. Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
Citizen: You can remove your property's restrictive covenant
Ralph Goldstein: Clackamas County residents should get rid of racially discriminatory provisions on deeds."No persons of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant." That is the racial covenant language I found in section 4 of my neighborhood association's document with the deed to my house. This language is no longer legally enforced, but leaving it is like leaving a "Whites Only" sign over a drinking fountain for "historical purposes." I...
New Tiny Home Village for Homeless in NE Portland
Northeast Portland has a new tiny home village, but this one has different rules. It allows people experiencing homelessness to use drugs and alcohol. Jan McManus, with the non profit WeShine, says the reality is that for people living on the streets, “Drugs and alcohol can be part of a survival mechanism to make it. You can’t set a bunch of extra hoops for them to go through to get off the street.”
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof
PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
SNAP food lost due to power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations will be replaced
SNAP recipients whose food spoiled during the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations can request replacement food.
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
