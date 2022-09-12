Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
insideedition.com
Will Smash and Grab Thieves Steal Purse From Van?
Smash and grab robberies continue to be an epidemic across the country. Thieves smash into people’s car windows and will take everything inside. To put smash and grab thieves to the test, Inside Edition left a $300 speaker and a high-end purse inside a vehicle in Portland, Oregon. It didn’t take long for two people to break into the car and take the high-valued items before strolling away from the scene.
987thebull.com
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
KATU.com
Police catch burglary suspect leaving Milwaukie building with bag of tools, stolen items
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers caught a burglary suspect who was leaving a Milwaukie building early Thursday morning with a backpack full of tools and stolen property, Portland Police said. Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary happening in the 4400 block of Southeast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
Chronicle
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
kptv.com
NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton
Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
Washington County man found guilty in bias crime case
The defendant was also ordered to receive mental health treatment and stop using social media.
kptv.com
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, FOX 12 investigated a story about a man in southeast Portland seen on dashcam video throwing objects at cars as he passed by on a bike. People in that area say they believe the man was cited by police, but not arrested.
3 Clackamas High students in custody after Snapchat video appears to shows them in school bathroom with gun, authorities say
Three Clackamas High School students were taken into custody Friday after authorities said they appeared in a Snapchat video with what looked like a gun inside a school bathroom. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the three or give their genders or ages but described them as juveniles....
Yes, Fred Meyer is carding all customers for alcohol purchases — and scanning driver license barcodes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Fred Meyer customer recently reached out to KGW about his experience with the grocery chain's new carding policy for alcohol purchases. He went to buy beer at a Fred Meyer in Beaverton and was asked to show his ID. That part wasn't too unusual, he said, but what came next was a surprise.
Mom of Portland teen who died from fentanyl overdose suing man accused of selling drugs
The mother of a Portland teen who died in a fentanyl overdose is now suing the person accused of selling drugs to her son.
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
Two dead following head-on crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville
Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville.
Comments / 1