Hillsboro, OR

insideedition.com

Will Smash and Grab Thieves Steal Purse From Van?

Smash and grab robberies continue to be an epidemic across the country. Thieves smash into people’s car windows and will take everything inside. To put smash and grab thieves to the test, Inside Edition left a $300 speaker and a high-end purse inside a vehicle in Portland, Oregon. It didn’t take long for two people to break into the car and take the high-valued items before strolling away from the scene.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust

Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
kptv.com

Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
KOIN 6 News

Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged

Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Beaverton Valley Times

YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton

Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
CARLTON, OR
