Man Robs Forest Hills Bank, Then Gets on Bus to Flee

Police are looking for this man who allegedly robbed the Chase Bank branch at 118-30 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills on Aug. 16 (NYPD)

The police released photos Saturday of a man who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank branch in Forest Hills last month.

The suspect allegedly entered the 118-30 Queens Blvd. branch at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and passed the teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and handed him $500, before he fled the bank.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect was seen on an MTA bus, where the photo was captured.

The man is described as having a dark skin complexion, being approximately 30 to 40 years of age, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue pants, black hat, with a blue mask under his chin.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).