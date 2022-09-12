Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police asking for help in finding vandals who caused damage at local parks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information regarding a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park and Mylar Park on Sept. 10 and 11. Responding officers found that the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged. Among these damages were smashed porcelain fixtures, barrels of trash turned over, and equipment burned.
thecheyennepost.com
Police Ask for Help Identifying Vandalism Suspects
The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park (Dell Range & Friendship Circle) and Mylar Park (5117 Seminoe Road) on September 10 and 11. Responding officers found the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged – porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of...
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/14/22–9/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
5 wanted felons arrested after SWAT negotiations
An attempt to locate a stolen vehicle in a Greeley neighborhood led officers to find multiple wanted felons hiding in the basement of a home.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department announced today that Capt. David Janes has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. In a release from the department, Captain Janes graduated from the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The National...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Charles Howell, 41 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department has warned of a phone scam that has been affecting residents in the county. According to a post on Facebook, the department warns of a call in which the caller identifies as a deputy or sergeant of the Sheriff’s Department and asks for a donation.
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525. Using...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Culver’s raises funds to help families after a tragic accident
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In an effort to take care of one of their own, Culver’s is raising funds for a local 16-year-old boy that died in a tragic car crash. Zane Bellis Oliver died on Sept. 4th, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Lincolnway.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility. He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
