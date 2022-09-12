Read full article on original website
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina
The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
Full Look at New 2023 Schedule With Sudden Change
The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion on Wednesday as it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025.
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 6 - Sept. 9
♦ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 6; Follow-up; 99/A.
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387)
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend, September 16-18
With cooler weather coming in, this weekend is perfect for spending some time outside. From a food and wine festival to Michael Bolton live in concert, here's what's going on in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend.
UPDATE: RCSO: Conyers man shot, killed over Door Dash delivery
CONYERS — A Conyers man is dead and a Covington man is in jail after a confrontation that apparently resulted from a Door Dash delivery that went to the wrong address. Fernando Soloman, 20, of a Tall Oaks apartments address, was shot and killed Sept. 8; Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, of Upper River Road in Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault, murder and felony murder in connection with the shooting.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2022:. • Julius Lee Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims
COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
PHOTOS: These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter
Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time.
Ebenezer Conyers UMC welcomes new paster
CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
UPDATE: Distribution of ARPA funds by Salvation Army under investigation
COVINGTON — The distribution of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Salvation Army is under investigation by local law enforcement agencies after the Salvation Army notified the county it had found evidence of fraud. The county contracted with the Salvation Army earlier this year to...
