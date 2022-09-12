ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina

The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
Full Look at New 2023 Schedule With Sudden Change

The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion on Wednesday as it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025.
UPDATE: RCSO: Conyers man shot, killed over Door Dash delivery

CONYERS — A Conyers man is dead and a Covington man is in jail after a confrontation that apparently resulted from a Door Dash delivery that went to the wrong address. Fernando Soloman, 20, of a Tall Oaks apartments address, was shot and killed Sept. 8; Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, of Upper River Road in Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault, murder and felony murder in connection with the shooting.
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2022:. • Julius Lee Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims

COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
Ebenezer Conyers UMC welcomes new paster

CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
UPDATE: Distribution of ARPA funds by Salvation Army under investigation

COVINGTON — The distribution of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Salvation Army is under investigation by local law enforcement agencies after the Salvation Army notified the county it had found evidence of fraud. The county contracted with the Salvation Army earlier this year to...
